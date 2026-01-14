How to navigate the UK’s biggest games industry event PGC London on January 19th to 20th

With Pocket Gamer Connects London around the corner - now 35% bigger and, for the first time, spanning two venues - we’ve created a practical guide covering preparation tips, floor plan navigation, and key timings.

January 19th and 20th are fast approaching, when the global games industry gathers in the UK for its biggest and most influential annual event: Pocket Gamer Connects London.

The conference will feature a record number of expert-led sessions, partner events, and fringe activities across two venues, alongside the largest turnout to date. With 3,000 attendees, the event offers abundant opportunities to forge new connections and evolve conversations and business deals.

With an expanded floorplan and a packed two-day agenda, the conference is busier than ever. This practical guide is designed to help you navigate the schedule and make sense of both the new and returning venue layouts.

Essential preparations

Once you register, you will be invited to the integrated matchmaking platform MeetToMatch, allowing you to engage with other attendees pre-conference and manage your meeting schedule. An email is sent directly from MeetToMatch, entailing your login details and further instructions.

For first-time attendees, MeetToMatch is especially valuable. Schedule your meetings in advance and make sure you reject unsuitable meeting requests. The person requesting a meeting can't request other meetings until the current one is accepted or rejected.

Do note: MeetToMatch will remain open for a couple of weeks post-event so you can finish up your conversations.

How to portion your time?

With 1,300 companies attending, all in some way impacting the games industry, you will not lack networking opportunities. That said, it’s important to use your time strategically.

Carefully assess the group of companies that matter to your business and lock in your meetings early via MeetToMatch. Once on the event floor, you can take advantage of spontaneous and organic encounters, staying open to introductions with contacts you may not have encountered before.

Be equally selective about which expo booths you visit and which sessions you attend, ensuring they align with your business goals.

Review the 32 content tracks, their locations and timings, and make a note of your must-attend sessions.

Browse the speaker list to find the most relevant talks, panels and roundtables.

Keep the full two-day schedule at hand in case of any last-minute updates.

Venue navigation

In terms of venue navigation, this is important for PG Connects London 2026, following a 35% increase in meeting and event space.

For 2026, we not only return to our premier event venue since 2016, the Brewery, we’re also hosting our major partner events, Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, and extended meeting spaces, at the Barbican Centre, a short five minute walk down the road.

So be sure to consider that extra space when planning your meetings.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 takes place at The Brewery and the Barbican Centre.

Review the floor plan in advance and keep it accessible to avoid unnecessary delays during the event.

Badge pickup and start times

To avoid morning queues on event day 1, early badge pickup is available from the Brewery on Sunday, January 18th, between 16:00 to 19:00 local time.

If you are planning to attend our pre-conference party for some warm-up drinks and networking on the evening of January 18th, your badge or registration confirmation is required for entry.

Other key timings include

Day 1 registrations open at 08:30.

Day 2 registrations open at 09:00.

What to bring?

Basic essentials include business cards (or a digital QR code), your phone, chargers, pens, and a notebook in case technology fails.

Hopefully it won’t be needed, but if you’re a more cautious type, it’s a good idea to bring a portable power bank and wi-fi hotspot.

There is no formal dress code, including for the evening events. Make sure you pack a professional wardrobe adapted to the shades of a shifting January London climate. Let comfort guide your choice of shoes, ensuring they’re suitable for hours of busy networking.

Discover the locale - London

In need of a break from the busy conference hours or having a day to spare while waiting for an outbound flight? You’re in the right place.

London uniquely blends its business influence with cultural depth, offering social and professional opportunities alongside top-tier restaurants, theatres, galleries, and historic landmarks.

From a compact walk along the South Bank from Westminster to Tower Bridge, or a visit to the Borough Market or Tate Modern, to London’s vibrant after hours energy in Shoreditch, Covent Garden, and Brick Lane’s famous curry houses - explore the capital voted the world's best city for 11 years in a row.

