Meet companies like Stillfront, EA, CD Projekt Red, and Square Enix at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Connect with more than 950 companies from the worldwide games industry, transmedia sectors and global apps economy.

Join Pocket Gamer Connects London, January 19th and 20th

As anticipation grows for the UK’s biggest event for games industry professionals, Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th, the content, attendee list and floor space keep expanding.

Now 35% bigger in terms of meeting spaces - which equals around 700 hours of additional meeting time - regular ticket holders will soon be able to start locking in their crucial meeting slots in advance with some of the world’s leading companies through the integrated platform MeetToMatch.

You can register your ticket now to get access to MeetToMatch the monent it goes live.

Why PG Connects London 2026

Meet 3,000 delegates from 70+ countries, including decision makers from key international games hubs across the globe.

Network with peers and potential collaborators from mobile, PC, console, HTML5, AI, XR, web3, and beyond.

Amplify your brand visibility where it counts and generate leads for investment or publishing partners.

Gain a competitive edge by learning the industry trends and insights from 290 expert speakers across 60+ hours of keynotes, panels, and roundtables.

Explore additional business opportunities from the worlds of cross-media and apps through two new partner summits.

Meet the world’s biggest game companies

Here's a list of the companies attending PG Connects London, with more names signing up daily:

1-10

1 Foot in Reality

10six Games

A

A Thinking Ape

A&W Capital

A2Z Influencers

Aardvark Swift and Games Jobs Direct

adikteev

AdInMo

Adjoe

Adverty

Afallon Studios

Agnitio Capital

AI Guys

All Correct Group

Allcorrect

Almedia

ALTRES Talent

Amber Studio

Ampere Analysis

Amuzo

Anima Interactive

AppAgent

Appcharge

AppFollow

AppLovin

Appstock

Arcanix

Artes

Artifact Lab

Atlas Range

Aurion11

Axlebolt

Aygo-Tech

B

BC Trade Govt Delegation

Behold Ventures

Berlin Partner für Wirtschaft und Technologie

BFG Entertainment

Big Games Machine

Bigabid

Bigpoint

BisectHosting

Bitjust

BitPet

Blast Bit Enterprises

BOOMBIT

Brass Knuckle Development

Breaking Change

Brown Boots

Brunel University of London

Buffalo Buffalo

Burny Games

BYTE

ByteBrew

Byterise

ByteTyper

C

Cameo

CAS.ai

CashCow

CBLF AVOCATS

CD PROJEKT RED

Chat3D

Chiyang tech

Chucklefish

City St George’s university of London

Clap Clap Games

ClarityQ

Claymatic Games

Clever Apps

Clutch

Code Coven

Code Wizards

Coffee Stain Malmö

Coleplay

Com2uS

Cooperative Innovations

Corncrow Games

CosmoUniverse

Crabix

Crackle

Crazy Games

CrazyLabs

Crocels Research

CrossBorderWorks

Curiosity Research

Curran Games Agency

Curve Games

D

Databuckets.com

Datateam

DataTheorum

Dawn of Play

Denda Games

Devroom-Vantasia

Dexerto

Digital Turbine

Digital Yield

Digitalmoka

Digitoy Games

Digiwabi Studio

Diimsum

Dimoso

Doghowl Games

Dream Relic

Dreamloop Games

Dutch Games Association

E

EA

EA Mobile

Eaglet Films

EDENAP

Edgewater Research

Edwin Warriors

EHVM Capital

Elite Linguistics

Epic Games

Estaris Works

Evil Zeppelin

Exient

Exmox

Exobyte

F

Fabryka Gier

Factory-C

FastSpring

Fingersoft

Finz Games

FK Consulting

Flagship Gaming Partners

Flammable Penguins Games

Flixr

Flora Games

Fluent

Flux Digital

Foolhardy Games

Fourdev Software

Frima

Full Battery Games

Funday Games

FunPlus

G

G5 Games

GAMASTE

GAME REZORT

Game Studio Training

GameBiz Consulting

Gameforge

Gamefuel Studio

Gamelight

Gameplay Galaxy

Games Growth Agency

Games Jobs Direct

GAMES TREE

Games Workshop

gamesconsulting.net

GameShastra

Gamesight

Gametje

GameVision Studios

Gamigo

Gaming İstanbul

Gaming Switch

GAMINHO

Gamivision

Garia Games

Gasket Games

GEODE

Geogrify / SetJetters

Go Testify

GodSpeed Games

Gogii Games

Google

Goplay

Gram Games

Greenstone Initiatives

Grug's Lair

H

Hairy Moose

Half Moon Studios

Harakka Studio

Harbottle & Lewis

Helsinki Film Lab

Hermit House

Hideseek Games

High Vibe PR

Hipster Studios

Hologram Ghost

Homa Games

Huey Games

HUUDA

Hyper Hippo

HyperBeard

HyprMX

I

Idle Duck

Imbrium

Impulse Media Hub

Infatica

Innoloop

Inside Content

International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Foundation

Iron Boat

Iron Fox Games

J

Jagex

Jam City

JECO

Just Wright

K

Kalank Games

Kando Factory

KashKick

Kayzen

Keewano

Keywords Studios

King

Konvoy

Koolhaus Games

Kreativitas

Kwalee

L

Lab Cave

Laced

Layer AI

LBC Studios

Lernin Games

Leus

LevelBox Studio by UAB AdSynergy

Levellr

Light Fader

Locadile

Logic Rack

LolTap

LoopMe

Lotum

Ludia

M

Mad Data Games

Madbox

MAF

Makosch Financial Services

Mala

MashLab

Maskwa

Massive Damage Games

MATCHINGHAM GAMES

Max Power Gaming

Maze Theory

Mediabodies

Meta

Metacore

Metaplay

Metica

Microsoft

MidMix Games

Midnite Games

Midoki

Mihada Capital

Million Victories

Miniclip

Mistplay

Mobidictum

Mobile Finance Collective

Mobile Groove

Modmacon

ModSquad

Moon Active

Moonee

Moralabs

My.Games

MyGamez

N

NAK3D

Natural Motion

Natural Selection

NaturalMotion

Navatron

NelsonXcreative

NEON

Nexxen

NICE PLANS STUDIO

Nitro Games

Noceanous

Northern Lights Entertainment

Norton Rose Fulbright

Not A Shark Company

Nottingham Trent University

Now.gg

Nvizzio Creations

O

Octopus Punch

Odeeo

Odeon Interactive

On the Edge

ONE2 1TWO

Opus Artz

Original Games

Outright Games

P

PagBrasil Instituição de Pagamento

Panda Cat Games

Panteon

PAYBACK

Periculum Games

Persona.ly

Pikoya

Piktiv

Pitchdeck Gaming

Pixodust Games

Pixtel

Plan A Games

Plarium Global

Play123

Playable Factory

Playable Maker

PlayCap

Playdigious

Playducky.com

Player One Consulting

PlaytestCloud

Playtika

Playtouch

Popcom

Prodege

Psypher Interactive

Pusselbit Games

PvX Capital

Q

Quantic Lab UK

Quantum Tech Partners

R

Raptor PR

Raw Power Mobile

Ray Mobile Games

Reaktor

Record Games

Red Elk Studios

Red Phantom Games

Reddit

Reforged Labs

Remote Control Productions

Revolution Software

Risho Games Ltd

Rising Pixel

Rocskalt Interactive

Rogue Harbour

Rollic Games Oyun Yazılım ve Pazarlama

Rovio Copenhagen

RSM

Rzain & Sistersoundfr

S

SAE Institute UK

SciPlay

Scopely

Scrambly

Second Stage

Secret Sauce

Sensor Tower

Sensus Games

Simply Sweet Games

Simplygon

Sing King

Six Peaks

Skyhook Games

SlimmerBits

Smoking Gun Interactive

Snakzy by Eneba

Snap

Snowprint Studios

Soccerverse

Sofascore

South Westerly Games

Square Enix

sQuaricon

Star Sigil Studio

Starlight Games

Starting Points Games

Stash

Steel Media

Steer Studios (Savvy Games Group)

Stick Sports

Stillfront

Sumo Digital

Sumo Leamington

Super Company

Superbloom

Supercell

Supercharge Mobile

SuperDrama

SuperGears Games

Superswipe.games

SVMD

T

T.O.T.G

Tadhg Kelly Games

Talewind

Tamalaki

Tamatem

Tapclap

Tappx

TapResearch

Tatem Games

Tebex

Teknopilot

Tenjin

TeqBlaze

Teuteuf Games

The Breach Studios

The Experimentation Group

The Gambit Foundry

The Game Dev Group

The Gameloop

The Games Angels

The Gaming Recruiter

The Nightingale Business Studio

The Path

Thoughtfish

Tiago Interactive

Tornado Bear

Trade & Invest British Columbia

Trailmix

Transcend Fund

Trick Studios

Triple Boris

Turborilla

TutoTOONS

TVScientific

Twitch

Two & a half gamers

Two Way Media

Tycoon Publishing

U

Ukie

Unfathomable Audio

Unity

University of Staffordshire

Untitled Advertising Lab

Upgrade Entertainment

Usercentrics

V

Vialex Motion Lab

Video Games Industry Memo

Voodoo

vTime

W

Wargaming

We Are Reach

Webstar Interaction Studios

Whalo Games

Wildlife Studios

Wired Productions

Wooga

Work Dog Studios

Worldpay

X

Xsolla

Y

YellowHEAD

YOAMB

Yodo1

Ypsilon

Z

Zentium Studio

ZeptoLab

Zero Fraction Studios

Zero One

ZiMAD

Zynga

Sign up for PG Connects London today, and get access to MeetToMatch.