Why Pocket Gamer Connects London has become a Schelling point in the global games industry

As the global games industry anticipates the biggest Pocket Gamer Connects gathering in London on January 19th and 20th, we look at what makes this b2b games event a staple in the yearly games industry calendar.

Connecting games professionals - not for the sake of it, but to facilitate new collaborations that enhance the industry and support innovation - is what we do.

We’ve been working on this mission since 2014, the year our first Pocket Gamer Connects London conference launched. Since then, not only has London become our busiest event, but it’s now the biggest B2B games gathering in the UK. Delegates join from all corners of the world and the games ecosystem, confident that PG Connects London is where business gets done.

What makes the event particularly tailored to high-end networking is its attendees, both the sheer number and their diversity. Hosted in the heart of London, a city recognised as a world leading hub in both games and fintech, the event attracts a broad range of professionals.

Of the 3,000 delegates, 78% are game makers, 64% investors, 33% C-level, and 71% senior decision makers. A witness to our great reputation, professionals represent many different sectors, including investors, tool providers, ad networks, analytics, and operator/app store/platforms.

Attending companies include the likes of Tencent, Supercell, EA, Google, Nintendo, Epic Games, Meta, TikTok, among many, many more.

Together with our curated matchmaking events, dedicated meeting spaces - which have expanded by 35% in 2026 - conference parties, and the unlimited organic encounters, PG Connects London is ripe with unmatched business opportunities connecting games industry professionals.

Ustwo games’ game director Jennifer Estaris, who attended in 2025, emphasises what makes the event stand out: “PGC is perfectly sized to allow for a community - you run into the same, similar minded people at sessions, on the expo floor, and at evening events. Thus, connections are stronger and the overall experience is less anonymous, more intimate than the other conferences. It’s an example of what game conferences should be like.”

Beyond that, the world-class content cuts to the core of what’s relevant in terms of everyday life and future trends in the industry. With a multitrack programme spanning from global market trends to real conversations about the nitty-gritty of game development, monetisation pressure, regulation and UA, professionals leave with actionable strategies and solutions for the new business year ahead.

“Thrilled to have soaked in the excitement at Pocket Gamer Connects London! A delightful mix of reconnecting with old friends and diving into fascinating conversations with new, brilliant minds. I return home with a great desire to work and continue to grow,” commented Boombit’s Diego Díaz after attending PG Connects London 2025.

