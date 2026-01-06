Strategic reasons to join Pocket Gamer Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 19th–20th 2026.

The event gathers global games industry delegates from companies such as Supercell, Epic Games, NetEase, EA, King, Tencent and many more.

The conference provides two days of insights and networking opportunities to help supercharge your business.

London’s calling and we’re en route to the UK capital for its biggest, most influential B2B games conference in 2026.

On January 19th to 20th, more than 3,000 professionals from across mobile, PC, console, XR, AI, transmedia and apps will gather at Pocket Gamer Connects London.

The event serves as an opportunity for a broad range of industry delegates, including founders, publishers, investors, and platform representatives, to cultivate partnerships, evaluate strategic approaches, and gain a sharper understanding of where to focus time, budget, and effort throughout 2026.

From strategy to direction

Over the years, PG Connects London has consistently attracted giants such as King, Supercell, Rovio, Zynga and EA. Companies use the conference as a checkpoint for practical conversations, annual strategies and informed decision-making.

Around 72% of attendees are game makers, including publishers (25%), indie developers (25%) and non-indie studios (21%), resulting in discussions revolving around production constraints, budgets and real day-to-day challenges and solutions. The seniority of the audience is also substantial with 32% being C-level and 73% involved in decision-making.

Conversations that drive deals and partnerships

With attendees including publishers, platform holders, tools providers and around 70 investors, PG Connects London brings together the people who decide what gets approved, funded, and scaled - people with defined mandates and portfolios.

Combined with these, the audience spans tools, ad networks, data companies, media and platforms, bringing about cutting edge technical and distribution discussions, all in one place. Those conversations reduce speculative outreach and increase the potential to move beyond first contact into active partnerships.

Clear market signals

While mobile remains the primary focus for most attendees (86%), there is significant cross-over with PC, console, handheld, HTML5 and XR. Seeing these platforms under one roof helps teams understand how trends and priorities are shifting. Enforcing this insight, the 290 speakers lined-up for PG Connects London share their first-hand expertise, ensuring the content reflects real outcomes rather than aspirations.

Turning visibility into outcomes

For smaller studios, visibility matters most when it leads to action. The Big Indie Zone, pitching sessions and curated meetings are designed to efficiently put projects in front of publishers, investors and potential partners.

Discussions start from a professional foundation, resulting in more focused follow-ups, less time-wasting, and increase the chance of introductions resulting in partnerships and publishing deals.

Stronger industry relationships with long-term value

More than anything, being surrounded by industry professionals from 1,300 dedicated companies eager to do business unlocks connections and insight beyond just the formal stage. This is reinforced with no less than two after-hours event parties, providing additional time for high-quality yet more relaxed and fun conversations.

Fulfil your strategic New Year’s goals by taking charge and accelerate your industry connections and insight through two maximised conference days.

Register for Pocket Gamer Connects London, January 19th-20th, today and continue on into 2026 with stronger alignment, clearer priorities and opportunities already in motion.