Xsolla kicks off two weeks of industry programming, community events and expanding support for global developers across the UK

Xsolla is investing heavily in the UK and Europe with a concentrated slate of January 2026 events and activations.

PGC London is the anchor, with Xsolla leading direct-to-consumer and web shop strategy for developers.

High-visibility partnerships, including Stevenage FC, extend Xsolla’s reach beyond games into broader fandoms.

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetise their games, today announces a comprehensive program of events and activations across the United Kingdom taking place from January 10th to 22nd, 2026.

This coordinated programming schedule reflects Xsolla’s continued investment in the UK and European games ecosystem. Capitalising on a pivotal moment in the global games calendar, Xsolla is bringing developers, partners, and creators together through partnerships, live events, thought leadership, and community building.

“Pocket Gamer Connects London brings together one of the most diverse and forward-thinking communities in the mobile global games industry,” said Berkley Egenes, chief marketing and growth officer.

"We’re here to build all the things for the video game industry by helping developers turn great ideas into lasting businesses, across platforms, geographies, and communities. Having worked across thousands of mobile games, we are going to be sharing new ways developers can expand their reach, strengthen their direct-to-consumer strategies, and build sustainable revenue.

"Kicking off the 2026 global tour of industry events in London, we are committed to creating a community that supports creators and developers in bringing their mobile games to players to help them play and pay how they want around the world.”

The programme kicks off January 10th with the high-visibility appearance of Stevenage FC at Luton Town, marking the debut of the club’s third kit with the new Xsolla branding and continuing a multi-year partnership extending throughout the 2027-28 season.

The partnership extends beyond matchday brand presence and will feature digital and community activations across official club channels, connecting football fans and gamers alike and reinforcing Xsolla’s goal of supporting communities across fandoms and platforms.

A central moment will take place January 19th to 20th at The Brewery in London, where Xsolla will serve as a Titanium Sponsor during the annual Pocket Gamer Connects London event, which is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees, including creators, publishers, investors, and industry leaders from the UK, Europe, and around the world.

Xsolla’s booth at The Brewery will showcase its new brand and serve as a meeting place for mobile and cross-platform game developers to connect and learn how to help them launch, grow, and win in 2026. The booth is located at T02 on the 2nd floor of The Brewery.

Xsolla executives will host the Unlocking Web Shops track, featuring interactive sessions focused on helping developers expand reach, streamline payments, and unlock sustainable revenue opportunities through its global web shop ecosystem and commerce solutions.

Key topics and opportunities at PG Connects London include:

Building genre-specific web ecosystems : Two sessions for mobile game developers about all the things to go direct-to-consumer. The rules have changed, especially with Android, and Sam Gaglani, executive vice president, business development, will host a panel discussion and a workshop session with partners to focus on how to build and launch a successful genre-specific web shop.

Direct-to-consumer revenue strategies : How developers can strengthen player relationships and increase long-term value through web shops and commerce tools tailored for global audiences.

Global payments guidance : Insights into navigating regional payment preferences, reducing friction at checkout, and reaching more players through localised experiences.

Developer-first tools and services: Resources to help studios of all sizes overcome the operational and commercial challenges of launching and scaling games worldwide.

To learn more about Xsolla’s participation in PG Connects London 2026 or explore solutions for your game, visit: https://xsolla.pro/PGCLondon2026.