Dashy Crashy 100! wins the Mobile Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

Dashy Crashy 100! secured first place at the Mobile edition of the Very Big Indie Pitch during Pocket Gamer Connects London - the first event of 2026!

Pocket Gamer Connects was back in London again, for Pocket Gamer Connects London - where it all began. The event was jam-packed with tons of talks, pannels and discussions, serving as a two-day celebration of the culture of game development. Alongside all of this, there were tones of different fringe events like this to take part in, including the VBIP.

For those that aren't familiar with the Very Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have games that are still in development and some whom have released them - to show off their title in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

Judges judging the Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

Developers who participate in the Very Big Indie Pitch get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quikcly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also recieve prizes including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London this year saw 14 games pitched by a bunch of different developers, covering varying scopes, strategies and themes with their games.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner!

First Place

Dashy Crashy 100! by ATTRACT MODE

(iOS, PC)

Dashy Crashy 100! is a juicy, fast-paced racing game in which 100 racers compete in a high-stakes, knockout race where only the fastest car makes it out alive. There are a variety of different cars to take on, checkpoints to fling towards and fame to win.

Second Place

Polyverse by Sennep Ltd.

(iOS)

Polyverse, a simple math game with artful creation, took second place. This game mixes thinky-style puzzles with cozy gameplay, where players are tasked with enaging in mindful number-puzzles that don't feel like a maths test in any way. The world itself is full of low-poly charm, allowing for some captivating worlds to make your way through.

Third Place

BitPet by BitPet

(iOS, Android)

BitPet is a cozy, social virtual pet exercise game that has the goal of stimulating physical activity and mental well-being. You can take care of virtual pets, allowing them to grow through taking care of yourself. There are also lots of community features - like taking AR photos of your pets in real life places.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.