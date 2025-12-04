Top tips to sharpen your indie game pitch and turn up better prepared

Get expert advice on how to showcase your indie game before a panel of judges.

Make your pitch more sticky with plenty of visuals and playable builds, even if they’re early.

Know your monetisation strategy and be open to feedback.

For indie developers, the opportunity to pitch a game and get genuine expert feedback is invaluable. That’s one of the reasons our Very Big Indie Pitch fringe event has become what some consider their favourite part of Pocket Gamer Connects’ global conferences.

As our flagship event returns to London on January 19th and 20th, 2026, so does the popular speed-dating pitching competition, both the Very Big Indie Pitch mobile and PC+console versions.

Throughout the years, the Big Indie Pitch and its parent edition, Very Big Indie Pitch, have featured a wealth of diverse indie talent from all over the world, some of whom have gone on to see wider global success.

Of course, it all started with a great indie game, but how did these studios showcase their titles to win the judges’ attention in the first place? Essentially, what is the formula behind a powerful pitch?

Make the most of five minutes

First, knowing the process is key. For the Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London, you need to start by registering for the event and using the application form to submit your details and game ahead of the January 6th, 2026, deadline.

Once you have been confirmed to take part, it’s time to ramp up and prepare your deck and presentation. Each developer gets five minutes with the judging panel to showcase the very best of their build so far.

Whether your nerves are made of steel or you're a more sensitive pitcher, it can be nerve-wracking to have your project closely examined by experts. Try to take heart in the fact that they are as passionate about games as you are, and they’d love to see you and your game succeed.

Bring your pitch to life

For the pitch itself, include an abundance of visuals. In case you haven’t got many, do some striking mock-ups and show what your future game is going to look like.

It's highly recommended that judges get a chance to try a playable build of your project, even if it's an early version. Games are all about the experience they deliver. By letting them play while you talk about the game, you give them a taste of your future vision that sticks better.

Remember, you only have five minutes, so this is an optimal way to use your time and leave a lasting impression.

Talk about monetisation

Although the game itself is the centrepiece, a lot of pitching comes down to money. Be prepared to explain how you plan to monetise your game.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at PGC Helsinki, 2024

In the real world, key elements investors and publishers care about are monetisation models and product-market fit. Especially in a competitive market, no one is willing to invest in a game that’s lacking economic potential.

Having a realistic roadmap around your game launch shows you have prepared well and immediately instils a sense of responsibility and trust.

Value the feedback

Finally, when the pitch is done, make sure to exchange contact details with the judges and fellow developers. Follow up with a quick email after the event. Networking is an essential part of the games industry.

More importantly, in this case, make sure you receive and pay attention to the judges’ feedback. One of the great things about the Very Big Indie Pitch is the honest expert feedback that’s gained, helping you refine your pitch and game alike.

As a previous winner of the Very Big Indie Pitch at PG Connects London in 2023, Adriaan de Jongh (Riff Riff) commented: “The feedback we received was instrumental in identifying what aspects of the core gameplay resonated with players and what needed improvement. This insight has been invaluable in refining the overall player experience.”

Regardless of the outcome, the connections and knowledge gained can be transformative for your game and help you succeed.