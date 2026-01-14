Appcharge's Omer Torok-Arlosoroff to discuss how to get to 30% D2C revenue share at PGC London

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, returns to London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

The must-attend conference will bring together 3,000 delegates from 70+ countries, including decision makers from key international games hubs across the globe. Companies set to join the show include Supercell, Epic Games, Duolingo, CD Projekt Red, Tencent, PlayStation, EA, AppLovin, TikTok and many more.

PGC London will host 32 tracks across two days, including at the Apps Business Summit (January 19th) and the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (January 20th).

One of the speakers set to join the conference is Appcharge VP of strategic partnerships Omer Torok-Arlosoroff. In the role, he is responsible for helping key stakeholders build and scale their direct-to-consumer strategy.

Torok-Arlosoroff will be hosting a session on the Growth Track entitled 'How To Get To 30% DTC Revenue Share'.

Using new data from Appcharge's latest report, Torok-Arlosoroff will break down how publishers reaching 30% D2C revenue share approach discovery, conversion, and scale.

We caught up with Torok-Arlosoroff ahead of the show for a quick-fire chat to discuss the benefits of a solid direct-to-consumer strategy.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Torok-Arlosoroff: Lack of belief in how much potential you can get today with direct interaction with your players.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Don't get too rattled by industry fluctuations, trust the process and focus on the foundations that made your game great.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Repeat purchase. This show's not only that we were able to gain the player's attention once, but we're actually creating a scalable ecosystem.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

My mission is to democratise the mobile gaming ecosystem by giving publishers the control back over their players and margins.

What companies do you most admire in the mobile games world?

Supercell: Winning with game after game and always doing it with a brilliant approach.

Product Madness: Pioneers in the social casino realm, who keep on being an incredible brute force.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

D2C Game Portals that will give publishers much more autonomy over their relationship with players.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Ongoing Legal and regulation uncertainties.