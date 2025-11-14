AppCharge leads the charge at PG Connects London 2026 as Diamond sponsor

AppCharge joins PG Connects London as Diamond sponsor.

Don’t miss their seminar explaining the latest insights as part of the Global Trends conference track.

AppCharge helps game publishers to maximise profits by selling directly to their players.

We’re delighted to reveal that AppCharge has teamed up with us as Diamond sponsor for the forthcoming PG Connects London.

As the fastest-growing all-in-one global payment solution, they’re the perfect partner for our biggest event of the year - bigger and better than ever for 2026 - with PGC London expecting more than 3,000 attendees on January 19th and 20th 2026.

Sell directly to your players

Appcharge is the leading direct-to-consumer platform for game publishers to maximise profits by selling directly to their players. The company is the fastest-growing all-in-one global payment solution, enabling game studios to scale paying user growth, customise webstores, optimise player retention and gamify offerings.

One-third of the top-grossing mobile games choose Appcharge as their preferred partner. Appcharge supports 500 payment methods and 80 currencies, making partners financially compliant worldwide in minutes. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Appcharge is funded by Gillot Capital Partners and Play Ventures and is led by veterans from Rovio, Huge Games, Moon Active and Play Studios.

About PGC London

The leading games industry conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London on January 19th and 20th, 2026. More than 3,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery for two days in January to network, discover, pitch, deal, and learn from 280+ of the world’s leading voices.

The event covers mobile, AI, blockchain, XR, as well as PC and all consoles through the inclusion of the Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games Transmedia Summit (partner events, fully accessible with a PGC ticket), and more topics across 30+ unmissable conference tracks.

Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and much more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events during and post-conference designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities, and a careers zone dedicated to those seeking their next step.

London is always our biggest and most popular conference, and the new additions for this edition will significantly elevate an already unmissable games industry offering.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.