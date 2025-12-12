Massive 32-track conference schedule revealed for PG Connects London 2026

Pocket Gamer Connects London, the UK’s biggest B2B games industry conference, returns January 19th to 20th, 2026.

Across both days, learn first-hand from 290 of the industry's leading voices in an unmissable, multilayered 32-track conference schedule.



Get the new year underway with crucial insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new and next technologies, company culture and so much more.

NB: schedule subject to change

Monday – Morning

09:00 – 10:20 Track: Creative Kingdom

Creative insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from top British games companies.

Featured speakers: Nick Poole (Ukie), Donna Orlowski (Chucklefish), Akin Babayigit, (Arcadia Gaming Partners), Saad Choudri (Miniclip)

09:15 – 11:00 Track: The Growth Track Sponsored by Almedia

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game.

Featured speakers: Omer Torok-Arlosoroff (Appcharge), Yan Reizin (Almedia), Caglar Eger (exmox)

09:15 – 11:30 Track: AI Advances Sponsored by Layer AI

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.

Featured speakers: Ken Noland (AI Guys), Hannah Wright (Just Wright), Bethany Browne (Stellar Entertainment Software)

09:30 – 17:30 Journalist Bar

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet Pocket Gamer journalists.

09:30 – 17:30 Careers Zone

Careers Zone is a dedicated space at Pocket Gamer Connects where studios and talent can discover each other, connect, and move careers forward.

10:00 – 12:00 Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

09:55 – 11:40 Track: App Excellence (Apps Business Summit)

Uncovering best practice approaches for refining your app prior to market.

Featured speakers: Nadia Khafaja (TikTok), Igor Lautar (Aurion11), Toni Jermaniš (Sofascore)

10:20 – 12:40 Track: Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Featured speakers: Stuart Dinsey (Curve Games), Jim Ying (Mihada Capital), María Sayans (ustwo games)

11:00 – 13:00 Track: Audience Accelerator

Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques.

Featured speakers: Yoni Jijboer (exmox), Shelley Drogt (King), Tadhg Kelly (Tadhg Kelly Games)

11:30 – 13:10 Track: Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.

Featured speakers: Susan Cummings (10six Games), Volkan Gurel (Layer AI), Robert Huynh (Reforged Labs)

11:40 – 13:00 Track: Engagement Engines (Apps Business Summit)

Best strategies to maximise engagement opportunities.

Featured speakers: Jyoti Pannu (Booking.com)

Monday – Afternoon

13:40 – 17:45 Track: Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Featured speakers: Sofia Gilyazova (Zynga), Faisal Al Bitar (Tamatem), Kristan Rivers (AdInMo)

14:00 – 16:00 Track: Webstore Wizardry Sponsored by Stash

Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Featured speakers: Liam Wiltshire (Tebex), Chloe Cave (Neon), Matt Tubergen (Digital Turbine)

14:00 – 15:20 Track: Deal Dynamics (Apps Business Summit)

Dive into the day-to-day essentials of running a successful apps business.

Featured speakers: Herdjie Zhou (Bitjust)

14:00 – 17:00 Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

14:10 – 16:10 Track: Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Featured speakers: Emil Kjaehr (Funday Games), Teppo Soininen (Metacore), Kate Edwards (Geogrify)

15:20 – 17:00 Track: Revenue Unlocked (Apps Business Summit)

Learning from apps, and from games, for mutual benefit.

Featured speakers: Ezgi Dogan (Product Monetisation Consultant), Pascal Kowalski (Kowalski & Company), Igor Lyubimov (web2wave)

16:00 – 17:45 Track: Ad Insights Sponsored by LoopMe

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy – join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Featured speakers: Matej Lančarič (two & half gamers), Volkan Satirtav (Meta)

16:10 – 17:55 Track: UGC Update

Explore user-generated content, and discover strategies and inspiration to stay at the forefront of UGC trends.

Featured speakers: Tomas Rawlings (Sumo Digital), Stephen Dypiangco (Max Power Gaming), Mike Messinger (Cameo)

19:00 – 23:00 Global Connects Party

The flagship fun event in our fleet of industry-leading fun events, it’s the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s Connecting. Come and share a few drinks with us and all the other attendees for some out-of-hours networking.

Tuesday – Morning

09:15 – 10:40 Track: Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

Featured speakers: Maya Hofree (Supercell), Zorbey Cantürk (King), Teemu Haila (Metaplay)

09:15 – 11:00 Track: Marketing Marvels

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Featured speakers: Kalie Moore (High Vibe PR), Julia Gorbunova (Almedia), Daniel Helmhold (EA)

09:25 – 10:50 Track: Digital Policy Decoded

Navigate the media landscape following the release of new regulations like the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act.

Featured speakers: Celia Pontin (Flux Digital Policy), Donna Del-Greco (SciPlay), George Osborn (Video Games Industry Memo)

09:30 – 13:00 Very Big Indie Pitch: PC + Console

This hotly contested quick-fire competition gives each developer five minutes with each panel of experts, meaning entrants get genuine constructive feedback from the event.

09:30 – 17:30 Journalist Bar

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet Pocket Gamer journalists.

09:30 – 17:30 Careers Zone

Careers Zone is a dedicated space at Pocket Gamer Connects where studios and talent can discover each other, connect, and move careers forward.

09:55 – 11:40 Track: The Big Picture (Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit)

Exploring the opportunities that lie ahead for the transmedia space.

Featured speakers: Josh Chapman (Konvoy)

10:40 – 12:40 Track: Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Featured speakers: Carina Kom (Simply Sweet Games), Evgeniy Tolstykh (ex-Wargaming.net), Alexis Bonte (Stillfront)

10:50 – 12:00 Track: Browser Breakthroughs Sponsored by Crazy Games

Discover how browser gaming is reshaping player accessibility and engagement.

Featured speakers: Edgar Neto (Reddit), Yusuf Çalıkoğlu (Crazy Games)

11:00 – 12:40 Track: Unlocking Webshops with Xsolla

Get the keys to unleash the massive potential of webstores and boost your games’ revenue.

11:40 – 13:00 Track: Crossmedia Collaboration (Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit)

Extracting the very best from transmedia partnerships.

Featured speakers: Vickie Nauman (CrossBorderWorks Consulting & Advising), Mat Ombler (Laced), Marina Mello (BBC)

12:00 – 12:50 Track: Power Up

Curated by a panel of women, this track celebrates games' hidden figures sharing untold journeys of resilience and leadership to inspire a more inclusive future.

Featured speakers: Emily Yim (Superbloom)

12:50 – 13:10 Aurora: UK Games Award Presentation

Spotlighting women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the talent, creativity, and innovation at the heart of the UK games industry.

Tuesday – Afternoon

13:40 – 16:20 Track: Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Featured speakers: Tara Mustapha (Code Coven), Jennifer Estaris (Estaris Works), Claire Rozain (Rzain & Sistersoundfr)

13:40 – 15:40 Track: Publisher Power

Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

Featured speakers: Elena Lobova (Burny Games), Bobby Wertheim (Kando Factory), Christina Barleben (Thoughtfish)

14:00 – 15:10 Track: IP Integration (Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit)

The fundamentals of integrating IP without alienating your audience.

Featured speakers: Jari Pauna (SuperDrama), Chris Bain (Player One Consulting), Simay Dinc (Recontact Digital Arts)

14:00 – 15:30 Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch session pairs developers, speed-dating style, with publishers looking for talent. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

14:10 – 15:10 Track: IP Unlocked

Discover the potential (and pitfalls!) of licensing and working with intellectual property to unlock the global power of big franchises.

Featured speakers: Owen Rees (Games Workshop), Emma Bullen (Hyper Hippo), Phil Williams (Scopely)

15:10 – 16:30 Track: Digital Dealmaking (Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit)

Raising funds, sorting paperwork and running the business.

Featured speakers: Russell Harding (Maze Theory), Peter Lewin (Wiggin), Cliff Fluet (Eleven Advisory)

15:40 – 17:45 Track: Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Featured speakers: Susan Cummings (10six Games), Shum Singh (Agnitio Capital), Cassia Curran (Curran Games Agency)

15:10 – 17:35 Track: Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Featured speakers: Aleksandra Stryjek (CD Projekt Red), Beth Wain (The Path), Nicola Clarke (Twitch)

16:20 – 17:40 Track: Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Featured speakers: Charles Cecil (Revolution Software), Ferran Punti (The Breach Studios), Sophie Atkin (Secret Sauce)

17:40 – 17:45 Audience Choice Award

Attendees vote for their favourite game being showcased in the Big Indie Zone across both days of the conference. Don't miss the live reveal for who was picked as best in show.

17:45 – 17:55 The Very Big Indie Pitch – Results

Hotly contested with pitches for mobile, PC, and console games – which game was declared the best in the two pitching competition? Discover the teams that knocked it out of the park with this traditional closing of ceremonies live on stage.

