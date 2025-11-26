Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026: See what’s shaping this year’s agenda

30+ tracks packed with future-defining content across mobile, PC, console, AI, XR, web3 and more.

Apps Business Summit connects the games landscape with the world’s biggest mobile apps.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit brings together representatives from games, screen and art industries.

PG Connects London 2026 has beefed up to return — now 35% bigger — with two partner summits across two iconic venues on January 19th and 20th, but it’s not just the floor space that’s expanding.

Join 3,000 games industry delegates for two high-quality conference days to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 280 of the world’s leading industry experts across 30+ conference tracks.

If you want to stay ahead of the industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 is where it happens. Bringing 30+ tracks packed with future-defining content across mobile, PC, console, AI, XR, web3 and more. Here's a look at what's in store…

Ad Insights sponsored by LoopMe

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

AI Advances sponsored by Layer AI

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.

Audience Accelerator

Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques.

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Browser Breakthroughs sponsored by Crazy Games

Discover how browser gaming is reshaping player accessibility and engagement.

Creative Kingdom

Creative insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from top British games companies.

Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Digital Policy Decoded

Navigate the media landscape following the release of new regulations like the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

IP Unlocked

Discover the potential (and pitfalls!) of licensing and working with intellectual property to unlock the global power of big franchises.

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

Marketing Marvels

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.

Publisher Power

Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

Power Up

Curated by a panel of women, this track celebrates games' hidden figures sharing untold journeys of resilience and leadership to inspire a more inclusive future.

Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

The Growth Track sponsored by Almedia

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

UGC Update

Explore user-generated content, and discover strategies and inspiration to stay at the forefront of UGC trends.

Webstore Wizardry sponsored by Stash

Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Apps Business Summit is a debut event connecting the native games landscape with some of the world’s biggest mobile apps in language, fitness, dating and lifestyle to discover common business challenges and opportunities.

Deal Dynamics

App Excellence

Revenue Unlocked

Engagement Engines

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summitbrings together representatives from games, screen and art industries to explore shared IP and cross-media storytelling, collaborative opportunities, technological convergence and investment.

Sound & Vision

Creative Capital

The Big Picture

Digital Dealmaking

