Aurora: Celebrating women in the British games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

Celebrating women in the British games industry

Nominations are open now

After a hugely popular debut at this year's PGC Helsinki, Aurora returns to honour industry-leading women whose vision, talent, leadership and more are making their mark in every corner of the UK games sector at PGC London 2026.

The British games industry is bursting with talent, creativity and innovation. At the heart of this are women whose work is inspiring players, challenging norms and pushing the medium forward. From visionary artists and immersive sound designers to brilliant writers, programmers, producers, and trailblazing entrepreneurs, women are making their mark in every corner of the industry.

The honourees will be celebrated live at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th, 2006. We'll showcase their contributions to an audience of developers, publishers, investors, journalists and more from around the world.

Tickets to PGC London are available from the official event website.

Nominations now open

We’re calling on the games community to nominate women making a lasting impact, from indie developers to triple-A development, esports, education, publishing and beyond.

When nominating, share why your nominee stands out:

Showcase their standout achievements or innovations.

Highlight the communities they’ve built or inspired.

Provide examples of their creativity, leadership and/or influence.

A panel of Pocket Gamer Connects representatives and respected industry leaders will review all entries, aiming to recognise a diverse mix of roles, disciplines and backgrounds.

Who can be nominated?

Aurora is open to anyone working in the games industry in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who identifies as a woman, as well as non-binary people who are comfortable being recognised as part of a group of women. Nominees must be working in the UK but can come from any sector of the games industry.

Help us celebrate the British women shaping the future of games and submit your nomination now.