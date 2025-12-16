Last chance to nominate for Aurora: Celebrating Women in the UK Games Industry

Final call for Aurora nominations celebrating women and non-binary people across the UK games industry.

Nominations close Thursday, December 18th.

Don't miss your chance to spotlight the leaders, innovators and unsung heroes shaping the industry.

Nominations for Aurora: Celebrating Women in the UK Games Industry are about to close with the deadline landing on Thursday, December 18th, 2025.

Aurora exists to spotlight the women and non-binary people shaping the UK games industry across every discipline from leadership, production and design to engineering, art, audio, community, publishing and beyond. If you’ve worked with someone who’s moved the needle this year, built a standout team culture, shipped something brilliant, or consistently raised the bar, now’s the moment to put them forward.

The awards build on the success of Aurora: Celebrating Women in the Nordic Games Industry, which took place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 and is supported by Women in Games. Winners will be revealed live on stage at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on January 20th.

Why nominate?

Because recognition matters, and not just for the people at the very top. Aurora recognises brilliant work wherever it happens. Whether that’s rising talent, people doing the hard graft behind the scenes, or leaders shaping the future of UK studios and teams.

What to do right now

Submit your nomination before the deadline.

Be specific: include concrete achievements, impact, and why this person stands out.

Nominate more than one person if you can; the UK industry is full of deserving candidates.

Submit your nominations by Thursday, December 18th, end of day UK time. If you’ve been planning to do it later, now is the perfect moment. Get those nominations in and make sure the people who deserve recognition are seen and celebrated.