Win free expo table and tickets for Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit London 2026

Pocket Gamer Connects is bringing its acclaimed Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit to London for the first time in 2026.

The London summit will unite storytellers, producers, investors, and technologists to discuss the future of shared IP and cross-media collaboration, connecting the UK’s vibrant creative industries with the global games community.

Expect talks and panels featuring insights from experts across games, film, TV, and music.

The team behind the acclaimed Pocket Gamer Connects conference series is opening the doors to a new kind of gathering – Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit 2026 taking place on January 20th at the Barbican Centre – and we’re inviting boundary-pushing creatives from film, TV, animation, music, comics, books and beyond to join us!

This new one-day event, taking place alongside PG Connects London, focuses on bringing creative field professionals together with world-conquering games companies such as Supercell, Rovio, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft to network, share insights, discuss latest trends and techniques, and explore ways to collaborate and do business.

We've been supporting the games industry for 20 years, and to celebrate this as well as our expansion into wider artistic sectors, we want to do the same here too. As such, we have an inaugural giveaway competition with 20 pairs of tickets (40 in total) to the Transmedia Summit up for grabs for the creative community. All you need to do is register interest via the form below and you're in with a chance:

20 complimentary passes for qualifying creators

Free showcase space in our event expo area, giving you the platform to present your project or universe to conference attendees

Because allocation is limited, we run a competition with a daily draw in operation. Enter now and we’ll reach out if you're selected!