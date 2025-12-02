Meet the speakers shaping the future of transmedia

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit takes place January 20th, 2026 at iconic London venue the Barbican Centre.

As the number of games keeps increasing, it’s harder for new, unknown titles to break through. One way to gain a marketing advantage is by leveraging big IPs, either in the form of sequels and spinoffs of existing game franchises or other entertainment IPs.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, running alongside Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, picks up on this trend, exploring the creative and commercial intersections between games and wider media industries like film, TV, anime, music, and more.

Hosted at the exciting arts and performance hub Barbican Centre on Tuesday, January 20th, the one-day event will gather delegates in games, art, storytelling, production, investment, and technology to unpack the challenges and opportunities of shared IP and potential cross-media collaborations.

With four focused tracks and multiple expert speakers from Com2uS, Konvoy, Maze Theory, Helsinki Film Lab, NAK3D, and more, the event offers talks and panels delving into best practices for IP integration, optimising transmedia partnerships, investment strategies, and future opportunities in evolving cross-sector entertainment.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit is hosted as a partner event of PG Connects London 2026, which takes place on January 19th and 20th. Access to the summit is included in a regular conference ticket. Mid term pricing ends soon, and you can save up to £100 if booked before midnight, Thursday, December 18th.