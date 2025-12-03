Who comes to Pocket Gamer Connects London?

A sold out 2025 edition saw over 2,600 registrations from 66 countries across six continents.

Connect with more than 1,200 companies from the worldwide games industry, transmedia sectors and global apps economy this January 19th and 20th, 2026.

PG Connects London 2026 is just weeks away. With registrations rapidly growing, we’ll open our online networking platform soon, so you can get a headstart on next year's networking this side of the holidays.

This January 19th and 20th, you could connect with more than 1,200 companies from the worldwide games industry, transmedia sectors and global apps economy, from vibrant indies to the biggest brands including companies like Stillfront, EA, CD Projekt Red and Square Enix.

Building on success

A sold out 2025 edition saw over 2,600 registrations from 66 countries across six continents. Just over 45% came from the UK, 83% Europe, 12% from North America and 4% Asia (Africa, Australasia and South America also had a look in!)

Around 29% of attendees were C-Level, 68% senior management and over 61% game-makers (indies/devs/pubs) and they were involved on games on all platforms (82% mobile, but also 48% PC/Mac and 40% console, with 27% web-gaming, 22% XR, 14% blockchain, 13% streaming/connected TV).

In 2025, we proudly hosted key decision makers from 1,221 companies for two days of intense networking, learning and pitching. You can see the complete list of attending companies in 2025 here. And you can see the companies already confirmed to attend in 2026 here.

Familiar favourites and new additions

Our trademark sharp and insightful seminar programme returns in 2026 with 290 expert speakers from Supercell, Com2uS, EA and many more, delivering 31 themed content tracks covering everything from user acquisition and monetisation to AI and the latest development trends.

As well as familiar fringe events, we’re also introducing new initiatives - including Aurora, celebrating women in the British games industry.

With the addition of a new venue and two partner summits, Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit the 2026 edition is set to be 35% bigger than last year!

Book now and save

Our flagship event, January’s PG Connects London is the ideal way for the global games industry to kick off the year.

