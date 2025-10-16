What's new for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

Returning on January 19th-20th, Pocket Gamer Connects London is expanding to two venues, more sessions, three major partner summits, women’s spotlight, and a once-in-a-decade anniversary celebration of Pocket Gamer.

After the huge success of our record-breaking 2025 London event, we’re ready to take things even further. When we say that PGC London 2026 is bigger than ever, we mean it, literally.

Here's what's new in store for the upcoming event...

One conference - two venues

In order to fit in all the essential content lined up for January 19th-20th, the conference floor is expanding, which means the event will take place across two iconic venues:

The Brewery - our traditional hub for networking, talks, and the expo floor

The Barbican - the new home for expanded sessions and two top-tier partner summits

Behind this exciting move is more than just an intention to increase capacity. It’s part of our vision to meaningfully unite delegates from every corner of the global games sector. With an added venue, we can facilitate more meetings and sessions as well as broaden our industry reach.

With over 280 speakers sharing their expertise, you can expect practical know-how and future-facing knowledge giving you an advantage going into the new business year.

Three major partner summits

Rooted in mobile games, PG Connects has gradually become the home for mobile, PC, console, XR and cross-platform games professionals, driving innovation by seamlessly connecting various sectors. To that end, we’re excited to introduce three unmissable partner summits launching alongside PGC London 2026.

Apps Business Summit - a brand-new summit focusing on non-game mobile app development and the business around it, hosted at the Barbican

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit - following a successful and maxed out premier at PGC Helsinki, this summit heads to London. Taking place at the Barbican, it promotes connection and collaboration between game companies and representatives from film, TV, music, anime, and more, while offering deep insight into the quickly growing cross-media sector

AI Gamechangers Summit - proving not just highly relevant, but also appreciated by the industry, the AI Gamechangers Summit is a welcome addition to the London lineup. Spotlighting the significance of AI in game design, development, and publishing, the summit dives deep into its disruptive power, pros and cons, and practical opportunities and limits.

Together with the main conference agenda, these elevate the content to a new level, showcasing exactly why PGC London has grown to be the UK games industry’s go-to event.

Aurora: spotlighting women in the UK games industry

Vanguard women are everywhere, and the UK game sector is no exception. Indeed, it’s bursting with female talent, from visionary artists, designers and writers to trailblazing entrepreneurs and industry pioneers.

We will be celebrating those shaping the UK’s games industry with our new dedicated Aurora initiative. More than just highlighting outstanding achievements, Aurora is a dedicated platform for visibility, inspiration and trend setting.

If you know someone whose contributions deserve to be spotlighted, you will be able to nominate them closer to the event. This recognition is open to anyone who identifies as a woman, and non-binary people who are comfortable to be identified as part of a group of women. Nominees must be working in the UK, but they can be from any part of the games industry.

Pocket Gamer Awards - live reveal

Continuing to highlight the best of the mobile game innovators making the sector what it is, the annual Pocket Gamer Awards will take place at PGC London 2026. Now onto its 12th edition, these awards celebrate the very best in mobile games.

Organised by industry experts, nominated and voted for by gamers, and revealed live at PGC London - the Pocket Gamer Awards are the ultimate industry awards honouring the dedication and passion developers bring to their games.

Let’s celebrate 20 years of Pocket Gamer

2026 marks 20 years since Pocket Gamer launched. Starting out as a small editorial team focused on the mobile games industry, it is now an industry-leading company supporting the entire games industry.

From the first iPhone launch, to the free-to-play breakthrough, the evolution of indie innovation and through to becoming the world’s largest entertainment sector - Pocket Gamer has captured the industry’s power and growth for two decades, and London is the place to mark this special occasion.

Come help us throw a worthy celebration for 20 years of trusted journalism, community building, industry support and a still growing global game ecosystem. Enjoy dedicated anniversary content and activities throughout PGC London 2026. Stay tuned for more announcements shortly.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 takes place 19th-20th January. Register your ticket today - saving you up to £240 with Early Bird rates.