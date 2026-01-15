PG Connects London 2026: Latest speakers announced

With less than one week to go until the UK’s biggest event for games professionals, discover the must-attend sessions, tracks, partner summits and fringe events.

In just a few days, the world's games industry delegates will gather in the UK capital for two days of conversations, connections, and strategic direction-building for 2026. Pocket Gamer Connects London is the first major industry conference of the year, taking place January 19th and 20th.

3,000 attendees - a blend of game makers (66%), active investors, C-level (31%), senior management and decision-makers (72%) - will be on the floor representing over 1,300 companies across the global games ecosystem. From emerging studios to established industry leaders, this is where the industry’s forefront gathers for knowledge sharing, deal-making, and business-changing decisions.

You'll meet companies like Supercell, Tencent, Rovio, Meta, Google, Duolingo, TikTok, Scopely, King, Amazon, NetEase, EA, and PlayStation along with many, many more.

Connecting you with developers, publishers, investors, platforms, service providers and tools from just about every segment of the industry - mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR, apps, transmedia and more - the event allows delegates to refine strategies through expert-led talks and explore potential partnerships through structured networking sessions.

Multiformat speakers

Alongside leaders from transmedia and the world’s biggest apps, the 290-strong speaker lineup includes platform leaders, major game studios, monetisation specialists and industry bodies. Discover a handful of the expertise featured at PG Connects London 2026:

Meet the industry's top-tier companies

From emerging indies to industry giants, we're joined by some 1,300 companies moving the global games market in one way or another.

High-impact tracks

Three essential events - PG Connects, Apps Business Summit, and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit - will feature more than 30 focused tracks, including global and local market trends, practical game maker insight, monetisation models, technology adoption, investment strategies, UGC, IP expansion and cross-sector innovations.

Global apps and transmedia summits

In addition to two-day access to the PGC London conference, unlimited use of the MeetToMatch meeting platform and six real world meeting zones, and pre- and post-conference networking activities, a standard PGC London ticket also includes entry to both the Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Monday, January 19th - Leaders from traditional games sectors and non-game apps across language, lifestyle, entertainment, and finance come together, exploring common challenges and opportunities to be found in the global apps economy. Covering UA, engagement, gamification, and UX/UI design, the Apps Business Summit makes its debut in London, connecting the world's experts to unlock future growth strategies.

Tuesday, January 20th - Exploring the rising trend of IP expansion and cross-media storytelling, the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit connects storytellers, producers, investors, and technologists from games, film, TV, music, and other media. Highlighting the innovative and commercial opportunities in the future of shared IP and cross-sector collaborations, it serves as a bridge between the UK’s creative industries and the global games scene.

2026 fringe activities

This year, our fringe event offering is bigger than ever before, including a bag of both new and familiar favourites:

