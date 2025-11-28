KashKick Joins Pocket Gamer Connects London as Titanium Sponsor

KashKick, the 22nd fastest-growing company in the U.S. according to Inc. 5000, has been confirmed as Titanium sponsor for PG Connects London.

Attend their seminar to learn how you can acquire users who stay, play and pay.

The event returns January 19th and 20th, 2026.

We’re excited to announce that KashKick has teamed up with us as Titanium sponsors for the forthcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London. The leading performance-based acquisition company will be on-site to share how studios can attract, engage, and reward users through its global platform.

Visitors will be able to meet the KashKick team throughout the two-day conference, which returns to London on January 19th and 20th 2026, and is expected to welcome more than 3,000 games industry professionals.

Performance-based user acquisition, built for scale

KashKick is a global leader in performance-based user acquisition for mobile gaming, combining data-driven optimisation, behavioural analytics and precise targeting to bring in high-value players who stick around.

Building on rapid growth in the US and now accelerating internationally across the UK, Canada and Australia, Kashkick continues to expand its footprint to global gaming advertisers. The company partners with top developers and publishers worldwide to drive sustained engagement, measurable growth, and in-app revenue.

Recently recognised as the 22nd fastest-growing company in the US on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, KashKick continues to redefine how gaming brands can acquire users who stay, play and pay.

Powered by KashKick’s technology, its parent company Besitos extends this innovation by giving businesses new ways to engage, reward and monetise their audiences through mobile gaming. With seamless API or iFrame integration, Besitos enables secure, AI-personalised gaming experiences that enhance user engagement, retention and revenue potential.

Meet KashKick in London



As a Titanium sponsor, KashKick will share firsthand insights into how studios can use data-driven optimisation and behavioural targeting to attract and retain high-value players.

“PGC London brings together the most forward-thinking minds in mobile gaming, and we're excited to show attendees new ways to acquire and engage players through meaningful rewards,” said Brad, EVP revenue, KashKick. “We look forward to connecting with teams who want to scale intelligently in 2026.”



About PGC London

The leading games industry conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London on January 19th and 20th, 2026. More than 3,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery for two days in January to network, discover, pitch, deal, and learn from 280+ of the world’s leading voices.



The event covers mobile, AI, blockchain, XR, PC and consoles. This year's event will also host the Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games Transmedia Summit (partner events, fully accessible with a PGC ticket), with more topics covered at the conference across 30+ unmissable tracks.



Our speakers and panelists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and much more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events during and post-conference designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities, and a careers zone dedicated to those seeking their next step.



London is always our biggest and most popular conference, and the new additions for this edition will significantly elevate an already unmissable games industry offering.



Tickets are available now from the official event website.