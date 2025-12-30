Local payment methods "key to unlocking scale" in the MENA market

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, returns to London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

The must-attend conference will bring together 3,000 delegates from 70+ countries, including decision makers from key international games hubs across the globe. Companies set to join the show include Supercell, Epic Games, Duolingo, CD Projekt Red, Tencent, PlayStation, EA, AppLovin, TikTok and many more.

PGC London will host 32 tracks across two days, including at the Apps Business Summit (January 19th) and the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (January 20th).

One of the speakers set to join the conference is Tamatem Plus MD Faisal Al Bitar. He has more than eight years of experience in product, fintech and venture capital funds - including launching the first neobank in Jordan.

Al Bitar will be hosting a session on the Monetister track entitled 'Unlocking MENA Gaming Growth Through Local Payment Methods'.

We caught up with him ahead of the show to discuss how games companies are monetising and the direct-to-consumer movement.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Faisal Al Bitar: Introducing local payment methods in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space is essential for creating a seamless and inclusive shopping experience.

By enabling users to pay using their preferred local methods, whether that’s a mobile wallet, bank transfer, or carrier billing, brands remove barriers that often prevent customers from completing their purchases. This not only boosts conversion rates but also builds trust and loyalty, as users feel more comfortable transacting in familiar ways.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

The next major opportunity lies in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, particularly across emerging markets like MENA. As the region continues to grow rapidly, introducing local payment methods, wallets, carrier billing, and cash alternatives will be key to unlocking scale.

Many players in MENA still prefer or rely on local payment options, so offering seamless, localised checkout experiences directly on publishers’ own stores allows developers to capture new audiences, improve margins, and build stronger relationships with their players.

The combination of a young, mobile-first population and a fragmented payments ecosystem makes MENA one of the most promising growth frontiers for D2C in gaming.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

The next major disruptor will be the shift to D2C ecosystems, enabling seamless, secure transactions outside of Apple and Google’s closed environments.

This change will empower developers to manage their own payments, own their user data, and deliver personalised purchasing experiences. To make this possible, everything will need to be built around frictionless user journeys, localised payment options, and data-driven engagement.

Developers that master this transition will not only capture higher margins but also gain deeper insights into player behavior, unlocking smarter monetisation and retention strategies.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

The biggest challenge is the uncertainty around off-platform transactions and how major ecosystem players will respond as D2C adoption accelerates.

There’s a natural tension between developers wanting independence and platforms seeking to protect their ecosystems. As D2C models evolve, the key question will be how these giants adapt their roles in the payments and distribution landscape whether they resist, collaborate, or reinvent themselves.

It’s a delicate balance of innovation, regulation, and platform dynamics that will define the next phase of mobile gaming.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

What I enjoy most is how fast-paced and constantly evolving the industry is. Every few years, new technologies like AI, AR, and VR reshape how players interact with games and how developers tell stories.

It’s an industry that connects with all ages, cultures, and backgrounds, and continues to push the boundaries of entertainment and creativity.