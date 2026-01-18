Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, returns to London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Joseph Iris: Not trying to get IAA monetisation going for users that are clearly not going to pay. It's a hard balance to find but can be a significant profit driver.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Remember that the competition out there is both copying you as well as out-pacing you with today's pace of development. You can fight it by allocating spend for re-targeting and re-engagement when you release significant chunks of content.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

If we look at the growth of indie on PC, I believe we'll start seeing the same happening on mobile, small teams building a tight gameplay loop with monetisation as an afterthought blowing up. Maybe publishers should try to chase those explicitly.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Still D7 ROAS, but not without considering its later progression.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

I hope not! Just kidding, it is already evolving to hybrid and will eventually evolve further to satisfy what users want - good entertainment for 'free'.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Don't be scared of data, learn to live alongside it, have the basic capabilities - with today's AI, it's no longer acceptable to not be able to analyse things at the highest level yourself.