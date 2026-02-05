Direct-to-consumer at PGC London: "The Pandora’s Box is open"

Appcharge's Maor Sason and Play Ventures' Harri Manninen spoke at PGC London 2026.

They discussed legislative changes and the "Pandora's Box" opening on D2C.

Appcharge founder and CEO Maor Sason and Play Ventures founding partner Harri Manninen had an open conversation on direct-to-consumer during Pocket Gamer Connects London.

They spoke on stage about the legislation surrounding Apple and Google, the rise of Appcharge and the value of D2C for different genres.

Sason began by reflecting on Appcharge’s origins, founded in 2022 with few believers backing it. He recalled a sense of uncertainty around how aggressively Apple and Google would respond to D2C efforts and he suggested "nobody wanted to take the risk".

When Play Ventures invested, the Israeli platform had yet to process a single dollar in D2C transactions. Since then, legal requirements have compelled the major app stores to allow web shops and D2C initiatives, having a seismic impact on the entire mobile landscape.

Now, as of 2026, Appcharge has surpassed $700 million worth of D2C transactions.

"Thanks to Tim Sweeney and the folks at Epic Games that opened the trial," Sason said.

Cash and communication

Sason suggested D2C has become a "strategic pillar" for everyone, with less uncertainty meaning more ability to plan.

"Every smart developer is planning ahead," he added. "The regulator has its eyes on Apple and Google - the danger of getting cancelled or blocked by the platform is not as high."

Manninen agreed: "It’s not an experimental thing anymore. It’s something you should have in your core strategy as a publisher."

“The Pandora’s Box is open. It’s not going to close again.” Harri Manninen

At the same time, Sason acknowledged that Google and Apple "are doing a good job" as distributors where players go to find games, but he suggested "they are totally overcharging".

While some view D2C as purely a method to avoid the Apple and Google "tax", Manninen also highlighted the potential direct-to-consumer offers in interactivity between players and developers.

"Community and interacting directly with the consumers is not that common, especially if you’re not well established," said Sason. "Our north star was Playtika. I think they’re a great example of how it can be conducted and now there is a big monetary incentive to interact directly with consumers and the community."

While some at PGC argued for direct-to-consumer’s value for midcore games over casual titles, Sason suggested the revenue source has become "worthwhile for all genres now" - but that it’s the strategy surrounding them that varies.

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco is taking place on March 9th, 2026.