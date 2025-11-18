Stash acquires Galleon to expand global DTC footprint in games

Longtime partner SuperPlay is to join Stash’s growing customer roster after the acquisition.

Born inside SuperPlay, Galleon evolved from an internal prototype into a full studio-tested D2C platform.

Stash says the combined strengths will create a global D2C powerhouse for how studios connect with players.

Direct-to-consumer platform Stash has acquired Tel-Aviv-based technology company Galleon to strengthen its efforts in DTC commerce.

The deal also grows Stash’s presence in EMEA and Israel, with Galleon co-founders Or Briga and Shai Arnon joining as SVP EMEA and chief architect.

Galleon’s platform, developed without external funding, is now set to handle hundreds of millions of dollars in annual transactions. Dice Dreams developer SuperPlay, a long-time partner is among its first confirmed customers.

Shared vision

Galleon began inside SuperPlay in 2024 as an embedded design partnership, evolving from an internal prototype into a full D2C platform built around real-life ops, progression, and economy needs.

“Galleon’s D2C solution has been transformative for our business,” said Gilad Almog, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperPlay. “Their user-first approach and close collaboration with our studio teams produced checkout experiences that feel completely native to our games, effortless for players and powerful for our bottom line. Now, as part of Stash, they’ve created the go-to D2C partner for the world’s leading casual studios.”

Now part of Stash Pay’s checkout system, Galleon aims to support the company's mission to create a player-first commerce that aligns monetisation with gameplay.

“We built Galleon to deliver seamless, high-conversion D2C experiences at scale, and it has exceeded every expectation,” said Galleon co-founders Or Briga and Shai Arnon.

“Joining Stash lets us take that success global, pairing our native tech with their platform and partnerships to bring our vision to millions more players and studios worldwide.”

Stash CEO Henry Lowenfels commented: “Israel and Europe are home to some of the most innovative and ambitious game studios in the world, and we’re investing in their success.

He added: “By combining their studio-born technology with Stash’s global reach, we’re building the definitive D2C powerhouse for gaming that redefines how the world’s best studios connect with players and grow their business."