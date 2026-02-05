Switch 2 surpasses 17m unit sales as Nintendo’s net sales rise 99%

The Switch 2 has sold almost 17.4 million units, outperforming the Wii U's lifetime sales in just over half a year.

The original Switch became Nintendo's best-selling console in history during Q3.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold almost 17.4 million units in just over six months.

As per Nintendo’s latest financial report, the Switch 2 had its best quarter yet in Q3 with a further 7m units shipped. The console sold 5.8m units in Q1 and surpassed 10m during Q2, which already made it the fastest-selling console in history.

The Switch 2’s 17.4m unit sales between June and December, 2025 have outpaced the original Switch’s early sales figures and have already surpassed lifetime sales of the Wii U. The old hardware, which aimed to be a Wii successor, sold just 13.6m units over four years.

Meanwhile, Q3 FY2026 saw almost 1.4m original Switch units sold, bringing the last-gen console’s lifetime sales to nearly 155.4m. This officially makes the Switch Nintendo’s best-selling console in history, overtaking the DS’s 154m units. The Switch’s lifetime software sales surpassed 1.5 billion during Q3.

On the rise

Over the first three quarters of its fiscal year, Nintendo’s net sales have risen by 99% to ¥1.9 trillion ($12.1bn). Net profit increased by 51% to ¥358.8bn ($2.3bn), with operating profit up 21% year-over-year to ¥300.3bn ($1.9bn).

It's worth noting that Nintendo's net sales and profits both fell Y/Y during the wait for the Switch 2, as new releases slowed down on previous hardware.

IP-related income in the current fiscal year accounted for just ¥54.5bn ($347.9m) of net sales, which includes all income from transmedia efforts like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Nintendo’s mobile catalogue. The segment declined by 10% Y/Y despite the launch of Nintendo’s first mobile game in six years, Fire Emblem Shadows.

The company highlighted the upcoming Mario movie sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, among its current IP initiatives. The film will release in April 2026, three years after the original billion dollar-maker arrived in cinemas.

As Nintendo’s final quarter of the fiscal year gets underway, the giant expects the Switch 2 to hit 19m unit sales by March 31st.