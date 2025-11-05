Nintendo Switch 2 surpasses 10m unit sales in under four months

The Switch 2 sold almost 10.4m units in 118 days.

After launching on June 5th, 2025, the latest figures have been unveiled via Nintendo's latest financial report.

Released on June 5th, 2025, the successor to the hybrid hit Nintendo Switch amassed almost 10.4m sales by the end of September, as per Nintendo’s latest financials.

This means the seven-figure mark was reached in under 118 days.

The latest milestone continues the Switch 2’s pace as Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in history, more than doubling the original Switch’s sales over its equivalent launch period. Nintendo’s 2017 financials suggested the Switch sold 4.7m units over its first four months.

Furthermore, the Switch 2 is already approaching the Wii U’s 13.6m lifetime sales, achieved over four years as Nintendo’s flagship home console.

Sales surge

As per Nintendo’s Q1 financials, the Switch 2 sold more than 5.8m units in its first 26 days on the market.

Evidently, momentum has slowed since the launch month, but Nintendo called the console’s Q2 performance "strong" nonetheless, with a further 4.5m sales.

Rising net sales this H1 were also credited to the Switch 2, as Nintendo generated almost ¥1.1 trillion ($7.1 billion) at an increase of 110% year-over-year.

Operating profit rose to ¥145.1bn ($941.6m), up by nearly 20% Y/Y. Nintendo attributed this smaller rise to higher R&D expenses, advertising costs, and an increase in the costs of goods sold as hardware.

Meanwhile, net profit grew by 83% to ¥198.9bn ($1.3bn).

While the Switch 2 took the spotlight this H1, original Switch sales also continued with nearly 1.9m units shipped over the period. This has brought total Switch sales to just over 154m, with merely 10,000 hardware sales still to go in order to match the best-selling Nintendo console of all time, the DS.

Nintendo’s latest financials also highlighted its mobile portfolio, which includes games like Fire Emblem Heroes and apps like Nintendo Music. This library has surpassed a combined 950m unique installs to date, with Nintendo also drawing attention to the recently released, but currently low earning, Fire Emblem Shadows.