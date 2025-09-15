Nintendo releases first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The trailer teases a journey beyond the Mushroom Kingdom, with Mario blasting into space for the first time.

The film’s title nods to the 2007 Wii classic, Super Mario Galaxy, hinting at the franchise’s next big adventure.

Its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, grossed over $1.3bn, becoming the first video game film to cross the $1bn mark.

Nintendo will re-release Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the upcoming Switch 2 to tie in with the movie.

Nintendo has released the first trailer for the next Mario film titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set for release on April 3rd, 2026 and will once again feature Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.

The trailer opens with Mario napping under a tree before panning across the Mushroom Kingdom, soaring past Peach’s castle, and blasting into space to reveal the film’s official title for the first time.

Box office successes

To accompany the reveal, Nintendo announced during its latest Direct event that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be re-released on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this month, Nintendo also revealed it has rebranded its Warpstar subsidiary as Nintendo Stars to strengthen its transmedia ambitions, supporting films, series, and other entertainment projects tied to its iconic game franchises.

