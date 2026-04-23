The Super Mario Galaxy Movie races past $755m to become highest-grossing film of 2026

Nintendo and Illumination's Super Mario franchise has now crossed $2bn at the global box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the first video game adaptation to gross $1bn, earning over $1.3bn total.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $755 million at the global box office this week, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far.

The milestone has pushed the overall Super Mario animated movie franchise past $2 billion worldwide, earning a place among the 10 highest-grossing feature film series of all time.

Released on April 1st, the film generated $34.5m in the US on opening day, topping The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $31.7m debut record. It reached $372.6m worldwide within five days.

Now at over $755m globally, the US accounts for $361m of that sum while Mexico ($49.6m), the UK ($38m) and Germany ($30m) rank among the next largest markets.

Record-setting milestones

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened in cinemas almost exactly three years after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which debuted on April 5th, 2023.

Produced by Nintendo and Illumination, the original film was the first video game adaptation to gross $1bn and ultimately earned over $1.3bn, leading to the sequel's development.

Nintendo's next adaptation is a live-action The Legend of Zelda film directed by Wes Ball, starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda. It is scheduled for release on May 7th, 2027.

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