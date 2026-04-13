Ilkka's BAFTA Fellowship, record D2C revenue and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie's blockbuster opening | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 89...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 89th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we discuss:
- Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen's BAFTA Fellowship award.
- Is BAFTA taking mobile gaming seriously?
- Direct-to-consumer revenue hits record highs in Q4.
- Playtika up for sale.
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's blockbuster Box Office numbers.
- Game of Thrones Dragonfire gears up for launch.
- The Division Resurgence's opening salvo.
- What a power shift from West to East means for the games industry.
Listen. Learn. Enjoy.
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