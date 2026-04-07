The Super Mario Galaxy Movie jumps to $372.6m at box office in five days

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie made $372.6 million at the box office over its first five days.

The film made $190m of that in the US alone, topping domestic charts during the Easter weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has made an estimated $372.6 million internationally at the box office over its first five days.

According to NBCUniversal, the movie currently leads as the number one film domestically in the US and internationally. The new release made $131.7m in its first three days in the US and surpassed $190m on Sunday.

Galactic debut

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released in cinemas on April 1st, 2026, almost three years to the day after commercial hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Produced by Nintendo and Minions maker Illumination, the original title was released on April 5th, 2023 and was the first film based on a video game IP to gross $1 billion.

It went on to earn over $1.3bn and naturally led to the development of a sequel.

The wait for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has seen the release of numerous other video game adaptations, including A Minecraft Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, both box office hits.

Upon its release last Wednesday, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reportedly grossed $34.5m at the box office domestically and earned another $24.6m on Thursday. Over the Easter weekend, it went on to have the biggest opening weekend of any movie in the US this year to date, earning more than four times the weekend’s second-biggest film, Project Hail Mary.

The new Mario movie was recently advertised at the Super Bowl, showcasing Yoshi in various scenarios like riding a motorbike and laying an egg. The popular character was teased in the post-credits scene of the first movie, poised to take a more prominent role in the sequel.

A 30-second ad was estimated to cost between $8m and $10m at the Super Bowl.

Pokémon also advertised at the sporting event, with a minute-long ad celebrating the series' 30th anniversary.