Pokémon and Mario splash the cash with Super Bowl LX ads

Super Bowl LX saw ads for game franchises like Pokémon and Mario.

The cost of a 30-second ad is estimated to be between $8m and $10m.

Around the NFL’s main event last night, Super Bowl LX saw a host of ads for major game franchises, tech and AI companies.

Chief among the game spots were Nintendo's Mario and Pokémon.

The Pokémon advert, titled What’s Your Favourite?, saw celebrities discuss the qualities of certain Pokémon that resonate most with them, before that Pokémon was then revealed. Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan highlighted Luxray, footballer Lamine Yamal shouted out Zygarde and comedian Trevor Noah spoke of Psyduck’s mind-altering powers.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga sang with Jigglypuff.

The ad marks something of a watershed moment for Pokémon’s year ahead as the series approaches its 30th anniversary on February 27th. It’s a major milestone for the franchise with plenty of celebrations expected to follow - including ‘Day Out’ and ‘Night Out’ experiences for fans (with full details still to follow) and a new game expected by many to be announced later this month.

The Pokémon Company has already confirmed that the Super Bowl ad is the beginning of a "massive year-long campaign" calling on fans to share their favourite Pokémon.

10 years ago, Pokémon highlighted its 20th anniversary at Super Bowl 50 alongside a change in slogan from ‘Gotta Catch ‘em All’ to ‘Train On’. The series now has over 1,000 species of Pokémon with more available in Pokémon Go than any other single game.

2026 also marks 10 years of Go.

Let's-a go!

Mario’s Super Bowl appearance focused specifically on its latest transmedia move: the sequel to its billion-dollar blockbuster. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release in cinemas this April and ahead of that release, a Super Bowl teaser showed Yoshi on a motorbike, eating Kamek and laying an egg.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are reprising their roles as the titular Mario brothers, while newcomers Brie Larson and Benny Safdie are set to appear as Rosalina and Bowser Jr., respectively.

Tech and AI companies were also prominent buyers of ad slots at this year’s Super Bowl, including Microsoft, Anthropic and Genspark. Amazon featured an Alexa advert and Google focused on its AI assistant Gemini.

The Providence Journal reported that this year’s Super Bowl ads had a cost of around $8 million for 30 seconds, or over $10m depending on when the time was purchased. The Mario trailer was 30 seconds long.

Pokémon’s celebrity-filled ad, meanwhile, was 60 seconds long and therefore likely cost at least eight figures - between the length of the ad and the cost of multiple celebrity endorsements and appearances.

10 years ago, a 30-second ad slot was said to cost around $4.5m. In 2006, they were $2.5m.

Prior years have seen ads for various games including Clash of Clans and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Supercell’s campaign famously featured actor Liam Neeson in a parody of his ‘Taken’ role.

Zelda’s Super Bowl ad also served to market the then-upcoming original Switch launch. Now, almost a decade later the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time at over 17m units in less than seven months.