The Division Resurgence makes $717,000 in first seven days

The Division Resurgence generated $717,000 in its first week.

The title peaked at $142,000 on April 5th, above Rainbow Six Mobile's $131,000 peak in its first week.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence has generated an estimated $717,000 in its first week on mobile.

After launching globally on March 31st, the Ubisoft title saw five consecutive days of growth from $33,000 on release day to $142,000 on April 5th.

AppMagic estimates suggest player spending fell slightly on day seven, to $134,000 between Google Play and the App Store. Purchases can also be made externally via the game’s web store, meaning total earnings to date are likely higher.

Resurgence vs Rainbow

The Division Resurgence was designed for mobile and features a new story campaign set between The Division and The Division 2. Developed by Ubisoft Mobile Games, it includes clan activities, a range of missions, an open-world PvE area, a competitive PvP mode and more.

The game underwent closed alpha and beta testing before its release and has since gone global, finding its most lucrative market in the US. Players in the country have contributed 45% of in-app purchase revenue thus far, or $253,000 during the game’s first week. Japan currently follows at 8% of spending or $46,000, while Taiwan ranks third at 6% or $32,000.

It’s a similar spread to Rainbow Six Mobile, which Ubisoft launched globally this February. The 5v5 tactical shooter has established its most lucrative market in the US, followed by Japan and Brazil.

The two titles also had comparable first weeks with Rainbow Six Mobile’s just $11,000 ahead at $728,000. Since then, Rainbow Six Mobile has gone on to earn over $3.8 million between the two major stores, while also having its own web shop with exclusive offers. Its long-awaited global release followed years in soft launch, including a hiatus and extended development.

Rainbow Six Mobile marginally outperformed The Division Resurgence’s first week by earning more revenue in its first few days. It was actually the newer title that reached a higher peak in week one - at $142,000 versus Rainbow Six Mobile’s $131,000.