Rainbow Six Mobile snaps up $1.6m in first 14 days

Rainbow Six Mobile has generated almost $1.6 million in its first 14 days.

The title launched globally on February 23rd, 2026, after entering soft launch in 2023.

After a long soft launch including extended development, a hiatus and a revamp, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile finally launched globally on February 23rd, 2026.

Two weeks on, the shooter has generated almost $1.6 million in gross player spending between Google Play and the App Store.

According to AppMagic estimates, this launch revenue has been led by players in the US, who have spent $730,000 in-game over 14 days. This equates to 46% of global spend since the full release, as the country grows its market share after gaining access to the title.

Despite being omitted from the soft launch which began back in 2023, the US has already climbed to the position of highest-spending market with a 28% contribution to Rainbow Six Mobile’s lifetime player spending.

Total global revenue when including soft launch totals almost $2.8m.

Early figures, early tweaks

Rainbow Six Mobile’s full release saw spending surge by 1,081% over its final day in soft launch, up to $55,000 in daily spend. It continued to grow for five consecutive days after launch to the title’s current daily peak of $147,000, achieved on February 28th, 2026 between the major mobile stores.

Rainbow Six Mobile went global on February 23rd

Spending proceeded to fall for the next five days, but began to climb again on March 6th. The month has started with an in-game update that increased players’ Renown Cap, rewarding more playtime and raising the pace at which they can unlock new operators. It also softened restrictions around play between friends of different ranks.

There were also bug fixes, fixed texture issues and additional performance upgrades.

Rising spending also coincided with the Rainbow Six Creator Showdown, which kicked off on March 6th with hours of battles streamed on YouTube.

Though player spending has fallen again towards the end of Rainbow Six Mobile’s second week, it should also be noted that the title has a dedicated web store with exclusive offers, incentivising players away from in-app purchases. This also means its total earnings to date are likely higher than is reflected between the major app stores.

