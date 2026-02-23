Rainbow Six Mobile launches globally today after navigating hiatus and extended development

Rainbow Six Mobile's global launch has followed a long timeline, from soft launch to hiatus to revamp.

The title is launching with seven maps and more than 20 Operators to play as.

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile is launching globally today at the end of a long soft launch.

The game will release with seven maps, including familiar scenes like Clubhouse and Villa but also mobile exclusives Restaurant and Summit. Players around the world will be able to choose between more than 20 Operators as of today, up from the 16 available during soft launch.

Those players will then be able to compete in five-on-five battles across Bomb, Bomb Rush and Team Deathmatch game modes, with options like ranked, private matches and quick play.

One, two, three, launch!

The full release of Rainbow Six Mobile follows nearly three years after the title’s two beta tests, which took place in June and July of 2023. It also follows a long and varied soft launch process, which began in August 2023 in Canada and expanded to a select few other territories like Mexico and Colombia.

A decision to go on hiatus was made in March 2024 so that the team could address issues with Rainbow Six Mobile. The dev looked to bring new content, change graphics settings, fix bugs, improve the gameplay experience and more. In practice, it meant no new content was added to the soft-launched game for most of the year, though select servers remained available.

Some fans continued to play and spend even during the hiatus, though collectively they rarely exceeded $5,000 per month during this time, according to AppMagic.

In November 2024, the seven-month hiatus came to an end with a major update overhauling game modes, progression and in-game economies. At the same time, Ubisoft outlined a roadmap with three "phases" to reach global release.

The first was a technical test, followed by an engagement test. At phase three, Rainbow Six Mobile entered "commissioning to global launch".

After it entered phase two, player spending saw a sudden surge with new content and more downloads, with January and February 2025 setting records at the time. That January was the first time player spending surpassed $40,000 in-game. Spend almost doubled beyond $80,000 last February.

Soft launch spending later peaked at $197,000 in July 2025, again tied to another installs surge, before levelling out around $70,000 per month in the latter part of the year.

Finally, in December, after more than a year of data collection, feedback on features, testing engagement with content and balancing the game, Ubisoft arrived at the end of its roadmap and confirmed a global launch date of February 23rd, 2026.

As Rainbow Six Mobile enters a global launch so many years in the making, February 2026 revenue currently sits at $60,000. The game has earned $1.1 million in its long-tested lifetime.