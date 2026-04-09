Game of Thrones: Dragonfire opens pre-registrations with 10m target

Warner Bros. Games Boston's Game of Thrones: Dragonfire draws inspiration from House of the Dragon.

The tactical game will see players train many of the franchise's dragons, including Syrax and Seasmoke.

After almost a full year in soft launch, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is heating up for global release.

Pre-registrations are open now via the App Store, Google Play and the game’s website, with exclusive in-game rewards promised at launch for those who register ahead of time.

Five tiers of rewards have been teased, such as sigils for one million pre-registrations and 1,000 Runic Fragments for two million. At the upper echelon, Warner Bros. Games Boston will award early players with the dragon Dawnseeker if 10m pre-registrations are reached.

So my watch begins

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire originally debuted in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in spring 2025 and has since expanded to Canada, Australia and other parts of the world. It leverages the famous Game of Thrones IP and, as its name indicates, focuses largely on the series’ dragons.

Set during the House of the Dragon era, more than 100 years before the main Game of Thrones series, players can expect to collect, hatch and train Syrax, Caraxes, Seasmoke and other fire-breathers. They will also encounter key characters with their actors' likenesses from the HBO show, such as Rhaenyra and Aemond Targaryen.

The new title shares its genre with 2017 strategy game Game of Thrones: Conquest, although the elder has focused more on the Daenerys era of Westeros. Conquest has made almost $1 billion in player spending over the better part of a decade on mobile.

Meanwhile, Dragonfire has already picked up an estimated $1.3m in soft launch, according to AppMagic data, predominantly through Canadian and Australian players. Since September, fans in these countries have been managing their in-game crops, honing their tactical skills, riding dragons and spending real money.

Warner Bros. Games was split into divisions in 2025 to focus on specific IP like DC, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Mortal Kombat.

With Dragonfire, the Boston team has drawn inspiration from events in House of the Dragon with a fresh spin as players take on the role of an original character: a Valyrian descendant. Other new characters are also set to appear, battling for territory in iconic locations like Dragonstone.

The total number of Game of Thrones games has surged in recent years, with Zynga’s match-3 title Game of Thrones: Legends and Netmarble’s RPG Kingsroad also among the ranks.