Google and Epic upend Android mobile game monetisation | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple talks through the latest games industry news on the 70th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

Google and Epic's new proposals that seek to shake up how developer's monetise on Android.

The top grossing and most downloaded mobile games in October 2025.

PUBG Mobile's dramatic fall.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's $1.3 billion revenue milestone after one year.

Nintendo Switch 2's launch sales.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.