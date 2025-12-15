Supercell elevates Sara Bach to president as key teams unite under Live Games banner

Supercell's Game Tech, Business Operations, Marketing and Community, and People departments are coming together under the Live Games unit.

Formerly head of live games, Bach will step into the role of president, overseeing day-to-day operations at the Finnish studio.

The departments included in the Live Games unit are Game Tech, Business Operations, Marketing and Community, and People.

"Bigger and more complex"

In a post on LinkedIn, Supercell CEO and co-founder Ilkka Paananen noted the company’s philosophy as one with independent teams, or "cells". He suggested a leader’s role is to nurture environments where these teams can have the biggest impact, "not to tell teams what to do".

Paananen called this Live Games unit the "next evolution of Supercell" and highlighted growth as every game has become live service. He suggested this has resulted in Supercell becoming "bigger and more complex", leading to this new organisational model.

“Under this model, Business Operations, Marketing and Community, People, and Game Tech will all come together under the Live Games unit. I’m very happy to share that this unit will be led by Sara Bach, who will step into a new role as president," Paananen posted.

"This is a big responsibility and an incredibly important role for Supercell. Sara has already shown exceptional leadership in how she runs our live games and how she thinks about our players. She combines deep experience from scaled organisations with being 100% true to Supercell’s culture - a rare and powerful mix."

Meanwhile, Paananen will focus his attention wherever he can have "the biggest impact", working closely with head of new games Drussila Hollanda to bring an increasingly startup-like mindset to Supercell’s new games.

"You build the rocket, and Supercell will be your launchpad. More on this soon."

Last month, Supercell revealed plans to open a new AI Innovation Lab in Tokyo next year.