February 2026's Movers and Shakers: Supercell and Outfit7 land marketing VPs, Scopely hires new GM, and more

High-level hires at Supercell and Team17

Jon Rosenblatt has joined Supercell as VP of global marketing for Clash of Clans.

He brings decades of marketing experience from Ubisoft, EA Sports and most recently Amazon Games, where he’s spent the better part of nine years. Most recently, he served as Amazon Games’ publishing director, EMEA.

Rosenblatt also founded his own company, Brandtix, and served as its CEO between 2012 and 2017.

"Clash of Clans has been one of the most popular and iconic games of the last fifteen years, and it’s a privilege to help shape what comes next. Even more exciting is the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team, at a company whose culture and vision truly resonate with me," he posted on LinkedIn.

Harriet Hughes has been hired as portfolio director at Team17. Reporting to general manager Harley Homewood, her focus will be on a number of Team17’s most iconic IP with the aim of building long-term franchise value.

Hughes role will also include taking a player-centric approach to expanding new releases and the company’s back catalogue.

"A huge thanks to everyone at Team17 for the warm welcome. I can’t wait to get properly stuck in!" she posted on LinkedIn.

New opportunities at Scopely and Azerion

After more than five years at Kabam, Bryan Brandt has taken up the vice president, GM role at Scopely.

The move sees him stay in Canada, where he’s previously worked for Hothead Games, Radical Entertainment and EA. His industry experience spans over 25 years with major credits including Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Realm of Champions and Hero Hunters.

"5.5 years and what a wild ride of learning, experimenting, sometimes losing, but always striving to find a win," Brandt posted on LinkedIn.

"Hats off to the stellar Marvel Contest of Champions team for taking a chance on me as their leader."

Azerion has promoted Yuliya Nabieva to chief business officer, following two years as VP of gaming and strategic partnerships.

She’s been with Azerion since 2019 and has further experience from Alawar Entertainment and Spil Games. In her new role she will continue to drive Azerion’s games business.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief business officer at Azerion. I will continue driving growth for Azerion’s gaming businesses, including Azerion Triple-A Games Distribution and Azerion Casual Games distribution platforms,” Nabieva posted on LinkedIn.

Product and marketing at Homa and Outfit7

Chase Searle has been promoted to team lead product at Homa after one year with the company.

She joined Homa in 2025 as senior product manager, following multiple product management roles at NaturalMotion. Now, Searle is working in live ops and feature development, while also serving as a BAFTA Games member.

"I’m happy to share that I’ve recently been promoted to Team Lead Product at Homa," she posted on LinkedIn.

Talking Tom maker Outfit7 has appointed Artem Kadykov as its new VP of marketing.

He’s brought more than 10 years of experience in mobile games to the role, having most recently led marketing initiatives for Subway Surfers developer Sybo. Outfit7 hired him as the company looks to expand mobile and PC efforts with its new division, PlayValley.

"I was drawn to Outfit7 by the genuine joy Talking Tom & Friends brings to millions of people. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and be part of the team that defines what's next for the company's future," said Artem.

New hires at Stillfront, Crunchyroll, Hutch and more

Carly Taylor has joined Crunchyroll as VP of its Concepts Lab, heading up strategy and execution of early-stage concepts. She brings experience from Activision Blizzard, Microsoft and more.

José de Jesús Preciado Narvaez has joined Azra Games as VIP manager.

Manuel Llamas has been hired by Stillfront as head of AI, where he will explore the latest generative AI tools and develop proprietary algorithms.

Pablo Calatayud Tapia has joined Netflix as senior technical game designer.

Former Konami tech director Julien Merceron has joined Delphi Interactive as CTO, set to oversee a reimagined FIFA simulation launching on Netflix later this year.

Justin Paine has joined Roblox as senior director of business development.

Dish Eldishnawy has been hired as senior director of product at Scopely.

Lital Jaffe has joined PlayStudios as director of product.

Shaunak Vaichal has returned to the games industry with his new role as creative director on F1 Clash at Hutch.

Sergei Vasiuk has been hired by Xsolla as product director.

Promotions and job shifts at Homa, Gadsme, Huuuge Games and more

Michelle Gimsing has been promoted to business development manager at Code Wizards Group as she enters her second year with the company.

Ayush Singh is Homa’s new chief product officer and group GM - RPG.

Damian Finan has been promoted to VP of player services and VIP at Huuuge Games.

Activision has appointed Hannah Untereiner to the role of strategy and operations, global marketing.

Emily Wang is now a partner, CFO and COO at Griffin, after two years as a partner and COO. Jakob Longer has joined as an investor.

Xsolla has promoted Zachary S. to the role of regional VP.

Diego Alaluf has been promoted to group VP at SciPlay, where he’s worked since 2019.

Krafton has promoted Tracy Kim to head of business and operations.

Natalia Pakhomova and Antoine Jullemier have both been promoted to VP supply at Gadsme.

Andrea Thrift is taking on a new role as strategic consultant at Sensor Tower.

Accel’s Cecilia Wang has been promoted from vice president to principal.

Ekaterina Sizova is the new revenue operations lead at AppMagic.

Kabam’s James Assayag has been promoted to senior game designer.

Lauren Sears is now senior talent and engagement specialist at Wushu Studios.

Nicholas Bloom has been promoted to senior strategic partnerships manager at exmox.

Bryce Baer is now senior director, Xbox ecosystem marketing at Microsoft.