Delphi Interactive appoints ex-Konami tech director Julien Merceron as new CTO

One of the teams behind Netflix's upcoming exclusive FIFA game, Delphi Interactive, has appointed games tech veteran Julien Merceron as its new chief technology officer.

Merceron has over 30 years of leadership experience across major games and technology companies, including Konami, Bandai Namco, Square Enix Group, Ubisoft, and IO Interactive.

At Konami, he was worldwide technology director, leading development of the FOX Engine and helping shape Metal Gear Solid V and Pro Evolution Soccer during the franchise’s most acclaimed period.

In his new role, he will lead Delphi's technical and development strategy, including oversight of a reimagined FIFA football simulation set to launch exclusively on Netflix later this year.

Moreover, Merceron will collaborate closely with the company's VP of strategy and operations Theodor Tang-Peronard and the studio’s senior technical and creative leadership to rebuild FIFA games from the ground up.

Reimagining FIFA

As part of its development strategy, Delphi has partnered with Los Angeles-based Refactor Games to develop its Netflix-exclusive FIFA title, which is scheduled to launch this summer, timed around the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Delphi and Refactor share a very specific approach as we reimagine FIFA Games for the future,” said Julien Merceron.

“With small, elite teams of top-tier designer and developer talent, we can stay true to the core creative vision and serve the great fandom of football. In a way, we are returning to the principles that made the great football games of the past.”

Delphi Interactive partner and executive producer of the FIFA game Theodor Tang-Peronard commented: “Julien is known for football games people loved because they were built with fun and feel at the centre.

“That way of thinking is core to how we’re reimagining FIFA in simulation for a much broader audience. Julien’s experience brings a level of clarity that sharpens our decisions and helps ensure the game is easy to pick up, yet still has depth.”