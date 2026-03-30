Epic layoffs spark launch of ‘Awesome People List’ job site for more than 1,000 displaced staff

The initiative began as a simple Google Form before evolving into a public website designed to make displaced talent easier for recruiters to find.

Creator Lee Graham built the site after being laid off himself, turning a personal setback into a collective support tool.

Epic cut more than 1,000 roles as part of a cost reduction plan following declining engagement in Fortnite.

A former Epic Games employee has launched a dedicated job listing website to help more than 1,000 colleagues affected by the company’s recent layoffs connect with new employment opportunities across the games industry.

Dubbed the ‘Awesome People List', the site was created by former Epic Games senior program manager for UEFN Accelerators Lee Graham, who was among those impacted by the cuts.

The list initially began as a simple Google Form compiling the names and roles of affected workers, but has since evolved into a standalone website designed to make it easier for recruiters and companies to identify available talent.

“For those no longer on Fortnite Island and affected by today's Epic Games layoffs (yes, I was laid off as well), don't let this get you down. It sucks, 100% yes! But remember You are amazing!" said Graham in a post.

“You have done so much to build the foundation of Tim's metaverse, protect our players, and build amazing games! You have a bright future ahead and look for open doors."

Providing support

The website functions primarily as a visibility tool, allowing hiring managers to quickly browse candidates across disciplines such as engineering, design, production, community management, and security.

Last week, Epic laid off more than 1,000 employees as part of a broader cost reduction plan following a decline in engagement for Fortnite that began in 2025.

CEO Tim Sweeney said the company had been spending significantly more than it was generating, prompting a restructuring aimed at stabilising operations amid slower industry growth, reduced consumer spending, and rising development costs.

You can access the Awesome People List here.