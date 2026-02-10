Steel Media announces leadership transition as Pocket Gamer enters its 20th year

Co-founder and CEO Chris James steps into a chairman role focused on strategy and international growth.

COO Dave Bradley takes on day-to-day leadership as general manager, reflecting a planned succession.

As the Pocket Gamer brand enters its 20th year, the business builds on momentum from PGC London 2026 with an expanded global events roadmap.

After a hugely successful Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, which saw 3,000 games industry professionals gathering in London for the industry’s most significant UK knowledge-sharing and networking event, the Steel Media Ltd management team has levelled up.

Today’s announcement confirms a leadership transition, with founder and long-time Pocket Gamer leader Chris James moving into the role of chairman and current COO Dave Bradley stepping up to the position of general manager.

Marking the 20th anniversary

The decision was made on the public stage during the opening ceremony of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 and comes as the Pocket Gamer brand (and founding team) celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Pocket Gamer was founded in March 2006 as a consumer-focused website, before expanding into B2B coverage and later events with the launch of the internationally acclaimed PG Connects conference series in 2014.

The leadership transition was revealed on stage at The Brewery during the 2026 PGC London conference.

Chris James co-founded Pocket Gamer in 2006 and has led the business through successive stages of growth, serving as managing director and CEO. A former magazine journalist and editor, he is widely recognised for his entrepreneurial drive and his role as a connector and champion of the games industry. James will continue much of this in his new role as chairman, with a focus on strategic oversight and international expansion, exploring new territories and partnerships to support the company’s continued global growth.

The PGC event brand is already planning nine further events following London, launching in new territories such as Malmö, Bangkok and Gran Canaria, on top of recent additions in Barcelona and Shanghai. James will be pivotal in continuing that international momentum.

Chris James (pictured here hosting the open ceremony in London) co-founded Steel Media and launched Pocket Gamer in 2006.

“I honestly could not be prouder of the team and what we’ve done so far - and my love for this amazing industry has certainly not lessened over time, so I’m definitely not leaving!" said Chris James.

"However, after 20 years at the wheel, it does feel like a good opportunity to step back from the front line and take some time to think about the bigger picture and consider the wider landscape of industry opportunities from a different vantage point.

“Of course, this sort of move is only possible if you have a strong senior management team, and I’m super confident that in Dave Bradley, Steel Media has the perfect successor to lead from the front. He’s been a key part of the management team that has got us where we are today.

“Also, he’s ably supported by co-founder and creative director Jez Bridgeman and a very capable senior team, including SVP Business Development Lisa Bisset, sales lead Andreea Giurcha and events lead Caris Etherington as well as editorial, marketing, production, operations and more, along with many others that make the magic happen!

"And in answer to the questions I’ve received so far… ‘No, I’m not retiring’, ‘Yes, I will still be at most of the events’, and ‘Money with my face on is STILL legal tender when it comes to drink exchanges at Pocket Gamer parties’!”

Looking to the future

Dave Bradley joined Steel Media in 2016 as operations manager, later becoming COO, and now assumes day-to-day leadership of the business as general manager. A former magazine journalist and editor with nearly three decades of experience across games, technology, film and television media, Bradley has been closely associated with the company’s editorial, events and marketing operations.

Dave Bradley (pictured here hosting a panel in Jordan) joined Steel Media in 2016 following many years at Future Publishing.

“It's a privilege to step into a leadership role at a company so beloved by the industry,” said Dave Bradley. “The industry has seen Steel Media grow from a UK media team championing mobile games into a global force for good.

"Who would have thought 20 years ago that mobile games would account for half of the global games market, a multi-billion dollar vertical? Apparently, Chris James did! Following in his footsteps is an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing how our websites and conferences can evolve. It’s an honour to be part of a team that is so forward-looking and has developed such an international influence.”

During the pair’s time working together at Steel Media, Pocket Gamer Connects has expanded to a global series of 10 annual events, alongside significant growth across the company’s media portfolio.

Dave Bradley (left) and Chris James (right) are familiar faces in the international games scene.

Together, the transition reflects both continuity and ambition, positioning Pocket Gamer for its next phase of international growth as it enters its third decade.

Since 2019, Steel Media Ltd has been owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming (TSE: EGLX), the Toronto-based listed company which specialises in communities for gamers, making Pocket Gamer a stablemate to huge online brands such as Icy Veins, Addicting Games, The Sims Resource, U.GG and Fantasy Football Scout.