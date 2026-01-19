Thanks to the sponsors of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

The largest Pocket Gamer Connects of the year is upon us: PGC London 2026.

During January 19th and 20th, we'll connect 3,000 attendees featuring prominent thought leaders and passionate professionals from every division of the global games ecosystem – developers, publishers, investors, service providers, tools, platforms, tech, industry hubs – and every format: mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR, global apps, crossmedia and everything in between.

PGC London is our biggest ever conference and it kicks off our biggest ever PGC year.

We are passionate about this industry, but passion alone couldn't deliver these events at thrilling tech hubs around the world – and so fundamental to keeping the business of games forging forward – without the support of our sponsors.

So we're taking a moment to thank each and every one of our mighty PGC London partners for this year by shining a well-deserved spotlight in their direction.

If you're at PGC London, don't miss the opportunity to connect with them either on the show floor or via the online meeting platform to see how they can help your journey!