See you at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on January 19th and 20th!

The big event is almost upon us: Pocket Gamer Connects London (January 19th and 20th) is just days away.



It’s set to be the biggest PGC ever, with c.3000 industry professionals descending on the capital from across the sector. We have the usual blend of game makers (65%), active investors, tool-makers, data and analytics companies, monetisation services, app stores, operators and platforms and generally all parts of the ecosystem.



To say the delegate level is high would be an understatement. Not only do we host the biggest and best companies, but a large swathe of C-level (30%), senior management and decision-makers (over 70%) from more than 1,450 entities are heading to the show. And those numbers are still ticking up!



But who’s there? The likes of Supercell, Tencent, Rovio, Meta, Google, Duolingo, TikTok, Scopely, King, Amazon, NetEase, EA, Sega Europe and PlayStation along with many, many more will be in attendance. You can check out our list of many of the names here.

At the show we’ve currently got 128 active investors - with those taking part in Investor Connector representing billions of total funding.

More networking space



This year, we’ve also significantly expanded the event. Don’t worry - we’re still at The Brewery. However, we’ve added a second venue just around the corner at the Barbican Centre. This means more content but also over 30% more meeting zones, tables and informal meeting spaces here to help ensure you get as many networking opportunities as possible.



The Barbican Centre will also play host to the exciting new Apps Business Summit on January 19th (covering the crossover with games and learnings from the fast-growing apps industry) and the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit on January 20th (exploring what happens at the junction of creative industries like games, film, TV, music and more), as well as roundtable discussions across both days. It’s only a short walk (180m) from the Brewery and is definitely worth checking out!



Industry insights



And what’s a conference without a great selection of speakers and sessions? We’ve got you covered.



Steel Media CEO Chris James will kick off PGC London with a welcome presentation at 9am sharp on Monday, January 19th. He’ll be followed by a fireside chat with Arcadia Gaming Partners’ Akin Babayigit (hosted by myself!).



Then we’ve got a Q&A with the newly formed UK Video Games Council, featuring UKIE CEO Nick Poole, Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri, JECO co-founder Emily Bailey, Chucklefish COO Donna Orlowski and The Games Angels founder Nick Button-Brown.



That’s followed up by a state of the industry session from Sensor Tower for all your data needs, a fireside chat with Space Ape co-founder Simon Hade (now at Duolingo), and much, much more! Check out the full conference schedule here.



The conference will cover the major industry trends, including in direct-to-consumer, UA monetisation, UGC, AI, transmedia, non-gaming apps, live ops, browser, regulation, and more.



Over the last few years, it really feels like PGC London has grown to a new level, welcoming industry professionals from across the globe and becoming a key event in the industry calendar.



I look forward to seeing you there!

