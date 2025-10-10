Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 reaching higher than ever

Following a sold out event in 2025, PGC London is back for January 2026, promising to be even bigger in scope, scale and reach.

Following a sold-out event in 2025, Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 19th to 20th, 2026, for what promises to be its most ambitious edition yet.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Pocket Gamer, this year’s flagship event will bring together over 3,000 professionals from across the global games industry, representing more than 70 countries and every corner of the ecosystem - from indie developers to senior executives at multi-billion-dollar publishers.

Connections remain central to the Pocket Gamer Connects experience. The 2026 event will once again integrate the MeetToMatch platform, enabling more than 7,000 pre-scheduled meetings, alongside countless encounters on the show floor, at curated matchmaking sessions, and across the city’s networking receptions and fringe events.

Come for powerful networking, be encouraged and sharpened for the work year ahead at the friendliest, most professional, and biggest B2B games event in the UK.



Cutting-edge insight from global experts

With over 290 speakers expected, PGC London will deliver actionable insight into the latest industry trends, including AI, cloud/HTML5, XR, monetisation strategies, user acquisition, and cross-platform development. Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge of the innovations shaping the future sector.

Pocket Gamer Connects is well known for its world-class stage. In 2025, speakers included leaders such as Maria Sayans (ustwo games), Eric Seufert (Heracles Capital), Kim Nordstrom (PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions), Kristian Segerstrale (Super Evil Megacorp), Carolin Krenzer (Trailmix), Maya Hofree (Supercell), Helen Burnill (Cult Games) and Simon Hade (Duolingo) - alongside indie pioneers like Charles Cecil (Revolution Software), Emily Bailey (Code Coven), Harvey Hayman (Studio Morgan) and Ryan Brown (Lost In Cult). Delegates can expect the same standard of insight and diversity for 2026.

Celebrating 20 years of Pocket Gamer

2026 also marks two decades since the launch of Pocket Gamer. To commemorate this milestone, the London event will host a landmark celebration, underscoring the brand’s ongoing contribution to the industry and its role in connecting, informing, and elevating the global games community.

Why PGC London

As an attendee you gain:

Over 3,000 diverse business opportunities in a focused, friendly and intimate environment.

Access to the integrated MeetToMatch platform, facilitating over 7,000 scheduled meetings, ahead of the event.

Limitless organic connections forged on the showfloor, at fringe events, and various parties.

Crucial insight spanning from mobile, PC, and console, to AI, cloud/HTML5, XR, and more.

First-hand knowledge from over 280 global expert speakers on market trends, latest innovations, game development, monetisation, UA, and more.

An ample stage to gain brand visibility or put your name on the radar.

Curated matchmaking sessions connecting developers, publishers, and investors.

Exclusive access to parties and reception areas.

A chance to connect one-on-one with dedicated industry press.

Dedicated indie games spotlight including The Very Big Indie Pitch competition.

PGC London 2025 broke many records, but most essentially, it sold out. 2026 promises to go even bigger, broader and bolder.

Want to be part of the global games community and conversation shaping the future industry? This is the place to be.

Make sure you don’t miss out - secure your ticket today.