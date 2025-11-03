Transmedia summit heads to London after roaring debut in Helsinki

Major partner event exploring cross-media opportunities, Beyond Games Transmedia Summit, announced for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th, 2026.

Connecting the UK’s creative scene with the global games industry to unpack shared IP, storytelling and cross-media tech.

As the games industry anticipates the return of the UK’s leading B2B event, Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th to 20th 2026, PG Connects is thrilled to announce Beyond Games Transmedia Summit.

A new major partner event added to the London conference lineup for the first time, the summit proved a resounding success as it launched in Helsinki in October 2025. Taking place on Monday, January 19th 2026, it will be hosted at the Barbican - the recently announced second venue hosting parts of the two-day conference.

Part of a packed agenda, the Beyond Games Transmedia Summit joins PGC London as a partner event alongside the Apps Business Summit. It can be accessed with a PGC London ticket.

Why Beyond Games Transmedia Summit

With the UK being a stronghold in IP development and games increasingly designed with cross-media properties, this summit taps into a quickly increasing trend impacting the future of games and other entertainment forms - some of the world’s largest sectors.

Bringing together local, regional and global leaders - from storytellers and producers to investors and technologists - to discuss the potential of expanding IP and cross-media innovations, the summit features solo talks and panel discussions exploring:

The future of shared IP and cross-media storytelling.

New collaborations across games, film, TV, music, and beyond.

The technological convergence (engines, tools, and production pipelines).

Cross-sector investment and partnership opportunities.

Register your ticket today.

Pocket Gamer Connects London at-a-glance

3,000 business connections representing 950+ companies from across the industry.

MeetToMatch meeting platform access, facilitating over 7,000 scheduled meetings.

Crucial insight spanning mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR, web3, and cross-media.

First-hand knowledge from over 290 expert speakers on market trends, latest innovations, game development, monetisation, UA, business know-how, and more.

Aurora - highlighting women leaders in the UK games industry.

The strongest UK stage to gain brand visibility or put your name on the radar.

20-year anniversary celebration of Pocket Gamer.

Curated matchmaking sessions connecting developers, publishers, and investors.

Extensive expo area featuring the leading industry service and tool providers.

Vibrant indie studio showcase section spotlighting new talent on the block.

Connect one-on-one with dedicated industry press appointments.

Exclusive access to after-conference networking activity.

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 19th to 20th. Book your ticket now to save up to £240 with Early Bird rates.