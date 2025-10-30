Supercell will shut down Squad Busters next year

Decision to close Squad Busters marks first-ever globally launched mobile game Supercell has shut down.

The game's final update will be in December.

Supercell is ending active development on Squad Busters and expects to close the game in the latter half of 2026.

The title launched globally in May 2024 marking the studio’s first release since Brawl Stars in 2018. The title failed to meet expectations, generating over $100 million during its lifetime.

Squad Busters will receive its final update in December.

In-app purchases are no longer available as of 11am UTC on October 30th. Players that made a purchase in the game in 2025 can request a transfer of their value to Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day or Boom Beach.

Squad Busters players can also claim a free bundle through the Supercell Store for most of the company’s other games (excluding Mo.co) based on their total playtime in the title.

First-ever live game closure

The closure of Squad Busters will mark the first ever globally launched mobile game Supercell has shut down.

In a statement, the company said despite making major changes to the game post-release, it was unable to “find a lasting solution to its core problems”.

It added members of the team will be shifted to new game development and live titles.

“At Supercell, we celebrate what we learn from our failures, and Squad Busters was an opportunity to apply some of those lessons, especially from previous games with long beta periods,” read a statement.

“We wanted to move faster, take bold risks, and learn directly from a global audience instead of waiting years in a limited release. What we learned was that we had got it wrong.

"The game did not meet the high expectations that both you, our players, and we at Supercell have for our games, and by early 2025, we faced a true crossroads, either accept that Squad Busters might never grow into the kind of global phenomenon we dreamed of, or take a big creative swing. We chose the latter.

"The introduction of Heroes was the boldest game change of this scale in Supercell’s live game history, an attempt to redefine what Squad Busters could be. But despite the team’s best efforts and your continued support, we were not able to find a lasting solution to its core problems.

“After months of reflection, we have made the extremely difficult decision to end active development of Squad Busters. There will be one final update in December 2025, which will include part of the content we shared in our recent roadmap. After that, the game will remain available to download and play for a while longer. We do expect to close it at some point in 2026, but not before the middle of the year.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we believe it is the right decision to stay true to Supercell’s goal of creating games that players can love for years. Squad Busters brought joy to many of us, but it did not reach the long-term quality bar we hold ourselves to, making games that millions play and remember forever.”