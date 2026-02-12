Egypt blocks Roblox over concerns about child safety and harmful online content

The move follows calls for tighter oversight of online gaming platforms to protect minors’ moral and educational well-being.

Egypt may introduce stricter age verification rules, unified classifications and penalties for non-compliant platforms.

Roblox has opened dialogue with Egyptian authorities in a bid to restore access.

Egypt has officially banned Roblox as authorities move to curb children’s exposure to potentially harmful online content.

As reported by CNN, the decision was announced by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, headed by deputy Essam El-Amir, during a Senate plenary session addressing the risks of internet and social media use among minors.

The council is coordinating with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to implement the block through local internet service providers.

The move follows a proposal by senator Walaa Hermas Radwan calling for tighter regulation of Roblox and other online gaming platforms to safeguard children’s moral and educational values and reduce psychological and behavioural risks.

Lawmakers raised concerns about inappropriate content, direct messaging with strangers, in-game spending mechanics and ongoing international legal cases involving the platform.

Child protection pressure

State media also reported that Egypt may introduce broader regulatory measures, including unified age classification systems, stronger age verification requirements, deterrent penalties and potential mandates for digital platforms to establish local representation.

Bloomberg reported that Roblox has reached out to Egyptian authorities to open dialogue and restore access.

“We have worked closely with other regulatory authorities to build localised capabilities aligned to their cultural values and based on our shared commitment to safety, and we welcome the opportunity to similarly collaborate with authorities in Egypt,” said a Roblox spokesperson.

Roblox has faced restrictions in several countries, including Kuwait, Iraq and Russia, amid ongoing global scrutiny over child safety and online protections.

Earlier this month, the Australian government requested an urgent meeting with Roblox after reports that children are being groomed and exposed to sexually explicit material on the platform.