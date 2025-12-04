Russia bans Roblox over harmful content claims 

Roblox says it respects local laws and remains committed to safety and positive experiences.

The company will soon require facial age estimation for users who want to access chat features.

Russia has blocked access to Roblox over extremist content and LGBT propaganda.

As reported by Reuters, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Roblox contains inappropriate content that could harm the spiritual and moral development of children.

"We respect the local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate and believe Roblox provides a positive space for learning, creation and meaningful connection for everyone," said a Roblox spokesperson.

“Roblox has a deep commitment to safety and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content on our platform."

Growing bans

Roblox has already been banned in countries like Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and Kuwait over concerns that predators were exploiting the platform to abuse children.

Last month, the US children's gaming platform revealed plans to require facial age estimation for anyone using its chat features, calling it a new gold standard for online safety.

The rollout begins this December in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, with global enforcement following in early January 2026.

Chat and age-appropriate experiences will unlock only after users complete facial age estimation or ID verification, with verified users grouped by age unless they are already trusted connections.