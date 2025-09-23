Kuwait temporarily blocks Roblox over child safety concerns

The regulator cites risks including exploitation, harmful behaviour, and insecure purchases.

The ban will remain until Roblox removes harmful content and strengthens protections.

Roblox recently rolled out Trusted Connections and new privacy tools

Kuwait’s telecom regulator CITRA has temporarily blocked Roblox after receiving complaints about content considered harmful to children’s safety.

As reported by Kuwait Times, the country joins others including Turkey, Oman, China, and Qatar in blocking Roblox over child safety concerns, with government bans mainly aimed at protecting children from harmful content.

CITRA said the ban was needed to protect gamers from risks such as unsafe practices, exploitation, harmful behaviour, and insecure purchasing.

The regulator went on to add that the block is temporary pending talks with Roblox to remove harmful content and ensure stronger child protection before lifting the ban.

Safety measures

In July, Roblox introduced new safety and privacy features, including Trusted Connections for users aged 13 and up to chat with known contacts, as well as improved tools to manage notifications, screen time, and privacy.

In August, the company open-sourced its AI tool Sentinel, which analyses billions of chat messages daily to detect grooming and child endangerment by spotting harmful patterns in real time.

Roblox claimed that so far in 2025, Sentinel has helped identify 1,200 potential child exploitation cases reported to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The company has also warned that vigilante groups trying to catch bad actors can backfire by exposing more users to harm and hindering law enforcement, stressing it will ban such users even if their intent is good.

