Roblox to introduce facial age estimation to limit minor-adult chat interactions

Roblox has revealed plans to require facial age estimation for anyone using chat features on the platform.

The company called the move a new “gold standard” for online communication safety as it aims to become the first major gaming service to mandate this level of age assurance.

Roblox said enforcement will commence this December in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands before expanding globally in early January 2026.

The new system unlocks chat and age-appropriate experiences only after users complete either Facial Age Estimation or ID verification.

Moreover, verified users will be grouped by age for communication, unless they become Trusted Connections with people they already know.

Online safety

Roblox said the shift is designed to limit interactions between adults and minors and deliver safer, more contextually relevant experiences for its mixed audience of children, teens, and adults.

Facial Age Estimation is conducted through the Roblox app using a device’s camera. Images are processed by the verification partner, Persona, and deleted immediately after analysis.

While optional, users who decline to complete the check will lose chat access. For users under nine, chat in experiences will default to off unless a parent provides consent.

The company added that it will extend the age check requirement early next year to cover social media links and collaboration features in Roblox Studio, ensuring creators also work within appropriate age groups.

“These new requirements will help us provide positive, age-appropriate experiences for all users on Roblox," the company said in a blog post. “We invite others in the industry to join us and follow our comprehensive approach to help make the entire online world safer for children and teens."