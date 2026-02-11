Australian government calls urgent meeting with Roblox over child safety concerns

The government described allegations of predators targeting children as deeply disturbing.

Roblox remains outside Australia’s under-16s social media ban.

Further regulatory action could follow under the Online Safety Act.

The Australian government has called for an urgent meeting with Roblox following reports that children are being groomed by predators and exposed to sexually explicit material on the platform.

As reported by The Guardian, communications minister Anika Wells wrote to the company expressing concern over allegations that children were accessing graphic and gratuitous user-generated content, including sexual and suicidal material.

“Even more disturbing are ongoing reports and concerns about children being approached and groomed by predators, who actively seek to exploit their curiosity and innocence,” she said in the letter.

Roblox is not currently included in Australia’s under‑16s social media ban.

Regulatory scrutiny

However, the eSafety office has confirmed it will test the implementation of those measures, including making under-16 accounts private by default and limiting adult contact with children, and has warned further action could follow under the Online Safety Act.

The government has also asked the Classification Board to review whether Roblox’s PG rating remains appropriate.

“We look forward to the opportunity to inform the minister of the steps we take to help keep our community safe," a Roblox spokesperson commented.

“Roblox has robust safety policies and processes to help protect users that go beyond many other platforms, and advanced safeguards that monitor for harmful content and communications.

They added: “While no system is perfect, our commitment to safety never ends, and we continue to strengthen protections to help keep users safe.”

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Roblox engagement across its ecosystem continues to surge. The company claims Roblox-related content surpassed one trillion all-time views on YouTube last year.

On the platform itself, users logged 88.7 billion hours of engagement in 2025, alongside more than 50 million searches per day and 274m daily avatar updates.